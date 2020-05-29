HBO’s ‘Perry Mason’ Trailer Teases Murder, Mystery, and a Lot of Good Hats

HBO has released the full trailer for Perry Mason, a remake of the classic legal drama with Emmy-winner Matthew Rhys taking over the title role. Set during a Great Depression-era Los Angeles where Evangelical fervor is heating up and talkies are still making people faint in the aisles, the series will see the iconic defense lawyer taking on a kidnapping gone horribly wrong.

Put Matthew Rhys in a shabby trenchcoat and wide-brimmed hat and you’ve pretty much got my attention right off the bat, but this actually looks great. I’m not sure how many people were clamoring for a new Perry Mason, but this trailer smartly highlights the twisting mystery element and the genuinely stacked cast doing their thing. Tatiana Maslany playing a radical preacher embroiled in a massive city-wide conspiracy? Count me all the way in. Plus, the show literally looks great, proving once again that HBO has consistently put out the most cinematic-looking TV of the last few years.

Check out the trailer below. Perry Mason premieres on HBO on Sunday, June 21. The series also stars John Lithgow, Tatiana Maslany, Juliet Rylance, Chris Chalk, Shea Whigham, Stephen Root, Gayle Rankin, Nate Corddry, Veronica Falcon, Jefferson Mays, Lili Taylor, Andrew Howard, Eric Lange, and Robert Patrick.

Here is the official synopsis for HBO’s Perry Mason: