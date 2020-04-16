Watch the Radiohead-Scored Trailer for Matthew Rhys’ HBO Series ‘Perry Mason’

HBO has released the first official trailer for its new drama series Perry Mason starring Matthew Rhys as the legendary defense lawyer. Not only is it set to Radiohead’s “Life In A Glasshouse,” which works wonderfully here, but it brings our first look at Tatiana Maslany‘s character.

The series is set in 1931 in Los Angeles, which is really taking off while the rest of the country struggles through the Great Depression. When a child kidnapping goes very, very wrong, the case makes its way to Perry Mason, whose relentless pursuit of the truth reveals a fractured city and just maybe, a pathway to redemption for himself.

Joining Rhys and Maslany are John Lithgow, Juliet Rylance, Chris Chalk, Shea Whigham, Stephen Root, Gayle Rankin, Nate Corddry, Veronica Falcon, Jefferson Mays, Lili Taylor, Andrew Howard, Eric Lange and Robert Patrick.

HBO has announced that Perry Mason will debut on June 21, giving subscribers something to look forward to this summer after the network decided to push Nicole Kidman‘s The Undoing and Jude Law‘s The Third Day to the fall.

Based on characters created by author Erle Stanley Gardner, the series is executive produced by Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey, as well as Ron Fitzgerald, Joe Horacek, Rolin Jones, and Timothy Van Patten, the latter of whom also directs. Rolin Jones and Ron Fitzgerald created the series, which counts Aida Rogers as a co-executive producer and Rhys himself as a producer.

To be honest, I’m not terribly familiar with Perry Mason outside of the old Ozzy Osbourne song, but this trailer certainly has me intrigued, and I plan to check it out this summer. Watch the trailer below, and be sure and check out the trailers for The Undoing here, and The Third Day here.