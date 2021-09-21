Atlus announced that they would be celebrating the 25th anniversary of their famed RPG series Persona back in 2019. Earlier this year, this celebration became a reality as a website was launched in anticipation of the anniversary. Now, a brand new video by Atlus kicks off the festivities, though most of the announcements are exclusive to Japan.

The new video uploaded to Atlus' official YouTube channel breaks down all the new Persona related content that fans will be able to see in the coming months under the name "Persona 25th Times", all hosted by Morgana (last seen being shrunk into a ball a forced to run courses in the upcoming Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania). The definitely not a cat mascot of Persona 5 opens the presentation by congratulating Atlus on the success over the last 25 years for the JRPG series as well as celebrating the 5 year anniversary of Persona 5, which was on September 15.

He then goes on to inform viewers that all of the past Persona animes will be available to stream in Japan on Amazon Prime, Hulu, and a number of other streaming services. This includes Persona 4, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 5 series along with the Persona 3 movie and the first animated adaptation of the series, Persona Trinity Soul. Along with the animes, Atlus will also be streaming the live action stage play of Persona 5 The Musical.

It was also announced in the video that there will be a Persona 25th Anniversary Special Orchestral Concert. Held in the Tokyo Opera City Hall on November 21, fan favorite tracks from across all entries in the series will be arranged as a classical, orchestral performance. There will be two shows for the event, one during the day and one at night. Unfortunately, due to Japan's heavy travel restrictions due to COVID-19, these events will be for those currently in Japan. It is currently unknown if these events will also be streamed online. There is also brand new limited edition merch for the anniversary campaign, including a Persona 3 inspired watch. The rest of the catalog can be found on Atlus' website.

The next stream about the anniversary will be held in December. Watch the full anniversary video for Persona down below. Make sure to enable closed-captioning if you are not fluent in Japanese.

