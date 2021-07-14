Since Persona team producer Kazuhisa Wada announced in 2019 that there were plans of celebration for the 25th anniversary of the Persona franchise, fans have been eagerly waiting for more information. Well, now the waiting is over…sort of: a new website has been launched by Atlus for Persona’s upcoming 25th anniversary.

Viewers are greeted with new displays of art for a variety of the series’ characters and an official announcement regarding what is to be expected from the event. There is also information about merchandise preorders for items, such as character keychains, t-shirts, coffee mugs, and more.

The website, however, is still shrouded in mystery. Clues for how long the reveals will last are listed as spanning from this year to next. The teasers themselves are encased in black boxes with a question mark printed in the background and the words “coming soon” written inside. However, the first teaser box contains “2021/9”, meaning fans can expect to see the first teaser revealed in September of this year (not too long of a wait!). Also, the last teaser box contains no specific date or month, but simply “2022/Autumn." So, fans can expect a line of news over the course of this year and next, but are there any clues on what to expect other than these mysterious boxes?

Many are speculating over what could possibly be in store for the franchise, and there is at least one clue found. Some believe that a mobile game called Code Name: X will be one of the teasers due to it being mentioned once before by the company Perfect World Games, but no information has been officially revealed about it yet. Either way, the Persona fandom is in for a mysterious and exciting ride.

