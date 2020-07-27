Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider

‘Persona 5 Scramble’: Crossover Title Confirmed for Western Release

by      July 27, 2020

persona-5-scramble-the-phantom-strikers-slice

It’s been a busy and productive year for Persona fans so far:

Persona 4 Golden made its way to PC along with a budding Mod community, and Persona parent franchise Shin Megami Tensei will be releasing the fifth title SMTV exclusively on the Nintendo Switch in 2021, along with an HD Remaster of Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne, also on the Switch, in Spring 2021. But now, a crossover spinoff of a spinoff of the parent franchise will be arriving in Western markets as plans to bring an English version of Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers have emerged.

The hack-n-slash RPG crossover combines elements of Koei Tecmo’s Dynasty Warriors and Atlus’s Persona franchises for a story set a few months after the events of Persona 5. In it, P5 protagonist Joker and the high school group Phantom Thieves of Hearts investigate a series of mysteries across Japan. And it’s from Koei Tecmo that today’s news arrives.

persona-5-scramble-english-release-date-us

Image via Omega Force, P-Studio

Persona Central has the details (hat tip to IGN), courtesy of a translation of Koei Tecmo’s first-quarter earnings report. The financial rundown included the first mention of the release of the developers’ new crossover title for the European / American regions. The “packaged games” category highlighted Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers, which was listed for a PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch release in “the West,” explicitly referring to North America and Europe.

The title was previously released for the PS4 and Nintendo Switch on February 20, 2020 in Japan, followed by a June 18th release in Asia and South Korea. Stay tuned to find out just when the English localized version of the crossover will arrive in “The West.”

For a primer, this Persona 5 Scramble: Phantom Strikers trailer should hold you over until the English version arrives:

Related Content
Previous Article
‘Muppets Now’ Review: A Dazzling, Slyly Subversive Return to Greatness
Next Article
‘Tenet’ to Open Internationally Before Arriving in Select U.S. Cities
Tags

Latest News