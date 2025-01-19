Life will change for Hulu subscribers this January. The streaming platform announced that a slate of anime series is joining its catalog, and one of them is Persona 5: The Animation. The subbed episodes will become available on January 23, and they are a perfect companion to the hit video game that was released in 2016 and now, almost a decade later, still retains a fierce and loyal fanbase.

Persona 5: The Animation centers around Ren Amamiya (voiced by Jun Fukuyama in the original version and Xander Mobus in the English dub), a high-school boy who is forced to spend a year in a small town as probation after being expelled from school for a crime he didn't commit. He is admitted to a different school under the condition that he stays in line and doesn't cause any mayhem. However, Ren not only needs to prove his innocence but also has to deal with other-worldly responsibilities once he is recruited as the leader of a supernatural detective team.

The animation from the Persona 5 anime retains the same style and approach from the video game — which is often punctuated by animated sequences that move the story forward in anime format. So, the transition from video game to TV series feels natural for anyone who decides to check out the story in a different format. As in the game, it still features characters like Morgana (Ikue Otani/Cassandra Lee Morris), Ryuji (Mamoru Miyano/Max Mittelman), Ann (Nana Mizuki/Erika Harlacher) and Goro Akechi (Soichiro Hoshi/Robbie Daymond).

What Is the Difference Between the 'Persona 5' Game and the Animated Series?

The story of the video game and the 26-episode anime series is pretty much the same and both versions have the same turning points and twists. However, there are small differences that can make the experience more interesting for players that are looking for something new. Joker is more talkative in the anime, and the exploration of supernatural palaces is immensely reduced — it is not a game, after all.

Watching the Persona 5 anime is also a small way of revisiting the game's universe when you don't feel like doing another 100+ hour gameplay, or simply don't have the time for it. With the animated series, you get to enjoy several plot points you might have forgotten — except when it comes to the confidant arcs, which were mostly left out in the animation.

Hulu drops Persona 5: The Animation into its catalog on January 23.

