A series like Persona doesn’t survive solely on the merits of its turn-based RPG combat. It converts people into die-hard fans through its well-realized characters and giving players reasons to sympathize with their struggles.

These are the biggest moments that allowed Persona to eventually graduate from a spin-off of Shin Megami Tensei and eclipse its parent franchise in popularity.

(Huge spoilers ahead, obviously!)

RELATED: Atlus Launches Website Teasing 7 New Reveals for 'Persona's 25th Anniversary

Stealing the First Treasure (Persona 5)

Image via ATLUS

If your adrenaline didn’t start pumping the moment Life Will Change kicked in, you don’t have a pulse. It might as well be the theme to pulling a heist in an Ocean’s Eleven film. You’ve got the whole plan mapped out, the target has their back to the wall, and if you screw up, it’s an express trip directly to jail.

Then Kamoshida shows up to give you your first proper challenge of the game to the backdrop of Blooming Villain, and the hype is fully in effect. Persona 5 spends a good number of hours getting you accustomed to the battle mechanics and invested in the characters. The moment you hear that boss fight music, you just know the training wheels are finally coming off.

Presentation aside, what makes this one of the highlights of P5 is simply the opportunity to finally hold Kamoshida accountable for his actions. Even if you’ve never personally known a scumbag like Kamoshida yourself, you’ve at least heard about one on the news. There’s really no moral high ground to take for a teacher who sexually assaults his students, and there are fewer feelings in life more satisfying than seeing a child rapist finally exposed and served justice.

Kanji’s Shadow (Persona 4)

“Hel-LO, dear viewers... It’s time for ‘Bad, Bad Bathhouse!’’' Subtlety is for cowards, as they say. This was the moment we realized that Persona 4 was going to address topics most video games wouldn’t dare go near back in 2009. It’s easy to forget given how much public knowledge and understanding has grown in the years since, but the nature of homosexuality was still an extemely delicate subject to tackle for any medium back then, much less video games.

In a vacuum, nothing about Shadow Kanji’s reveal indicated that P4 was going to handle this subject with any degree of nuance. Thankfully, Yosuke, Chie and Yukiko all laid the groundwork for what Shadow-selves represent and how they’ll serve as catalysts for the characters’ growth. With the confidence of knowing this would all be handled gracefully by the end, players could see Kanji’s Shadow for the first time and lose themselves wondering just how batshit crazy the rest of this game was going to be.

Sure enough, the resolution of Kanji’s conflict with himself exposed many people to a perspective they may have never considered. Kanji doesn’t feel attracted to men, but he also loves crafting and sewing, hobbies that people throughout his life have labled as “feminine” and “queer” due to societal norms. The end result is a confused 15-year-old kid with a ton of insecurities still trying to figure himself out, and that’s a very human story that anybody can relate to.

Joker Cheats Death (Persona 5)

The Unreliable Narrator is one of most effective storytelling gimmicks of all time. Most stories that incorporate it, however, don’t have over 60 hours to really milk the effect for all its worth before finally tipping their hand.

From the very beginning, the player knows that one of Joker’s teammates is going to sell them out. When you finally catch up to the interrogation room being the present time, Akechi straight-up puts a bullet in Joker’s head. No ambiguity, no room for interpretation: the main character just died. Where could the story possibly go from here? Did you just get the bad ending?

Then, Ryuji turns his expression into a smirk and, under his breath, mutters: “We got ‘em.”

The game spends the next few hours coming clean. The Joker you saw get shot wasn’t the real Joker. Sae was an unwitting accomplice in the plan. The Phantom Thieves being surprised by the police ambush inside the casino palace was all an act. Them looking shocked at the fake suicide news reports was also an act. In storyline, the acting was to trick their enemies, but let’s be real: They were putting on a show for you, the player.

Playing through the casino palace, players probably couldn’t shake the feeling in the back of their minds that they were leading these oblivious idiots to their doom. Once the corpse of the fake Joker is replaced by the real Joker smirking directly at the camera, you can’t help but be impressed: Yes, the Phantom Thieves actually are that smart, and they’re even smarter than you probably gave them credit for.

The Entire Month of January (Persona 3)

Image via ATLUS

You might be tempted to focus solely on the final battle with Nyx as the key moment of Persona 3’s climax, but the game’s masterful job of building up anxiety and hopelessness is what elevates that Nyx fight to sublime heights. The heroes always rally together in the end and use their combined strength to take down the big bad guy; that’s how JRPGs have gone since the genre’s conception. P3 asks: What if the heroes were completely and utterly screwed, and they’re just counting the days until the end of the world?

The members of S.E.E.S. have already lost so much. Akihiko lost Shinjiro, Junpei lost Chidori, Ken lost his mother, Mitsuru and Yukari lost their fathers… they’ve all done their fair share of grieving. But they’ve also all overcome their personal bouts with losing their will to live, so they make the difficult decision to face death head-on anyway.

Going into New Year’s Day, players would be unsure about the atmosphere as these characters decide how to spend their final days. As the scenes play out, though, everyone appears to be in good spirits. No one even makes a passing mention at Nyx or the end of the world on the horizon. It’s a scene of peacefulness and serenity, complemented beautifully by the introduction of Memories of the City as the new overworld theme.

January is also when the game finally allows you to explore a Social Link with Aigis, an android that can’t relate to being burdened with problems that us regular humans face, like losing loved ones. Instead, she’s coming to terms with whether her existence as a machine qualifies her as being considered “alive.” Pretty well-worn territory across all mediums, sure, but Aigis still serves as a great delivery mechanism for driving P3’s themes home. How you choose to live is what gives your life meaning. That’s the answer the rest of the party has clearly arrived at given how they’re all choosing to carry themselves in the face of their inevitable end.

The party confronts Nyx at the top of the grueling 200+ floor tower you’ve been grinding for the entire game. The Battle for Everyone’s Souls kicks in. It’s the Velvet Room music you’ve heard dozens of times before, amped up to 11. Nyx cycles through all of the major arcana from the tarot deck. The Fool’s journey — your journey — is being recapped and culminating in real time over the course of an RPG final boss battle. It’s a storytelling masterclass.

Nyx is defeated, but something isn’t right. That last ability you used. Wasn’t the cost of that ability… all of your HP?

The Death of The Protagonist (Persona 3)

Image via ATLUS

“Memento Mori.” A Latin phrase whose meaning is spelled out in plain English right in P3’s opening movie: “Remember that you are mortal, remember you will die.” You’ve been given fair warning right from the beginning. Still, the protagonist seems to have come out the other side of the battle with Nyx in one piece. Doesn’t that completely undermine the infallible power of death that the game was trying to convey?

The moment the protagonist’s eyes close and he passes away in Aigis’ arms, followed by the credits rolling, it hits you all at once: He was keeping death at bay through sheer force of will just to keep a promise to his friends, and his strength finally gave out. The cost of protecting everyone else’s lives was his own. All of his friends have been forced to come to terms with the inevitability of death, both that of their loved ones and of themselves. Now they have the strength to live on without the one who guided them.

It’s sad, beautiful, poetic, bittersweet, and many other things, but perhaps most importantly, it’s the moment that allowed the Persona franchise to eventually escape niche obscurity and enjoy unprecedented success. P3 was a huge departure from the traditional JPRG formula in several ways. Atlus was taking pretty big risks. The franchise’s success hinged on their ability to create a deep emotional connection between the characters and the players, and they absolutely stuck the landing.

KEEP READING: 'Persona 5 Royal' Phantom Thieves Members, Ranked, in Honor of the Game's First Anniversary

Share Share Tweet Email

'Masters of the Universe: Revelation' Review: An Epic Adventure That Justifies the Existence of Legacyquels By the Power of Greyskull, this is a very good show.

Read Next