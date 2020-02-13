New ‘Personal History of David Copperfield’ Trailer Sees Dev Patel Go Dickensian

What a day to be Dev Patel. Just a few hours after we got a glimpse of the actor going gritty and possibly fighting a giant with a longsword in the first trailer for The Green Knight, Searchlight Pictures dropped a new trailer for The Personal History of David Copperfield, which is…pretty much the exact tonal opposite of The Green Knight. Range! David Copperfield, a take on the famous Charles Dickenson tale, is directed by Armando Iannucci (Veep, The Death of Stalin) from a script he co-wrote with Simon Blackwell (Succession).

As hinted in the first trailer, this thing looks like a delight, and very much like a movie from the minds of people who worked on Veep and Succession. Patel has proven time and again he’s someone to watch, and you really can’t go wrong with Hugh Laurie dramatically yelling “kite time!!” and Tilda Swinton booting someone off a donkey.

Check out the trailer below. The Personal History of David Copperfield—which also stars Peter Capaldi, Ben Whishaw, Morfydd Clark, Aneurin Bernard, Daisy May Cooper, and Benedict Wong—is set to hit theaters on May 8. For more on the film, here is the first trailer.

Here is the official synopsis for The Personal History of David Copperfield: