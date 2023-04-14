It’s pretty common to see worldwide famous filmmaker Martin Scorsese get labeled as a director of mafia-themed movies, but a closer look at his filmography will tell you that “Marty” is pretty eclectic, and also has an extensive list of documentaries about his love for music and art in general. In order to celebrate the new addition to his filmography, Showtime shared with Collider a clip from Personality Crisis: One Night Only, which we can now unveil to you.

In Personality Crisis: One Night Only, Scorsese documents the pre-pandemic set presented by iconic artist David Johansen, who is considered a whole New York institution. This happens because Johansen’s style is like a fully-fledged genre, and his set mixes different types of music with anecdotes from his time as a singer-songwriter for the New York Dolls and a touch of deeply personal stories. All of that matched with his eccentric personality makes for a heck of an event that is now captured on camera.

Personality Crisis: One Night Only Shows That Every Story Can Be Art

In the clip, Johansen talks about his early working days, and provides a colorful description of a joint he used to work at — it sounds like the kind of place many people wouldn’t like to visit. The artist then segues into his first experience with backstage theater production, and it’s fun to notice how the smallest things made him feel right at home, even though it sounds like he was completely unprepared for any task at the time.

Personality Crisis: One Night Only is set to be the definitive portrayal of David Johansen, in an intimate Café Carlyle performance that highlights his entire career and, of course, his persona Buster Poindexter, which helped make Johansen such a unique character both on and off-stage.

Long-time New Yorkers Work Together Once Again

Scorsese co-directs the documentary with David Tedeschi, a three-time Emmy nominee who is incredibly talented at telling New York stories. He's worked with Scorsese in several projects like Pretend It’s a City, Public Speaking, and Shine A Light. Tedeschi also directed The 50-Year Argument, which chronicled the history and influence of the New York Review of Books.

Personality Crisis: One Night Only premieres on Showtime today at 8 p.m. ET/PT, available for streaming and on demand to Showtime subscribers. Watch the exclusive clip below:

