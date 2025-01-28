Before Oscar-winning writer/director Christopher McQuarrie got pulled into the thrilling world of Mission: Impossible, he created a much different kind of thriller with Persons Unknown, the only television series he's created to date. The show aired its first and only season on NBC back in the summer of 2010 and is a gripping psychological thriller with an ambitious and intriguing premise. The series follows a diverse group of seven strangers, each ripped from their everyday lives, who wake up in an unrecognizable and deserted town with no memory of how they got there.

What Is 'Persons Unknown' About?

Persons Unknown begins as each character wakes up in a deserted hotel in a ghost town, surrounded by security cameras and unable to leave. Among them are Janet Cooper (Daisy Betts), a single mother who is devastated to be taken from her young daughter, and Joe Tucker (Jason Wiles), a mysterious man who is hiding a dark secret. The group quickly realizes that they've been implanted with monitoring devices that prevent them from leaving the town's perimeter. However, this new reality is only the beginning of the physical and psychological torment they are about to endure.

Throughout the season, each episode peels back layers of the mystery, eventually revealing that each person in the town is there for a specific reason. As the story progresses, the characters are pushed to their breaking point, whether they are being confronted by something from their past or are being presented new possibilities to escape as they learn more about the secret entity holding them hostage. The writing, led by Remi Aubuchon after Christopher McQuarrie's schedule pulled him away, is sharp and well-paced. Aubuchon and his staff masterfully used the confined and high-stress environment to explore the complexities of each character, keeping the audience on edge and unsure of who to trust.

The Complex Characters Are Pushed to Their Breaking Point in 'Persons Unknown'