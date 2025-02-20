Ah, Jane Austen. The 19th century author has penned some of the world's most enduring love stories. Austen's novels have inspired many beloved cinematic adaptations, from Joe Wright's sweeping and lush Pride and Prejudice to Autumn de Wilde's charming and vibrant Emma. One adaptation which has flown under the radar for years, but which continues to stand the test of time, is Roger Michell's 1995 BBC adaptation, Persuasion. Starring Amanda Root and Ciarán Hinds in its lead roles, Persuasion tells Austen's most mature story with beautiful subtlety.

'Persuasion' is Jane Austen's Most Mature Love Story

Roger Michell's Persuasion is based on Jane Austen's last novel of the same name, published in 1817. The film follows Anne Elliot (Root), a 27-year-old who has already been through heartbreak. In contrast, most Austen heroines are in their late teens or early twenties, and have not already experienced romantic love when the novel starts. When she was 19, Anne rejected the marriage proposal of Captain Frederick Wentworth (Hinds) on the grounds of him being penniless. She was persuaded to make this choice by a close family friend, Lady Russell (Susan Fleetwood), and not her own heart. Now, Anne is more jaded and cautious about love. She has grown quieter, and her friends and family remark that she seems melancholy. Unexpectedly, she and Frederick are brought back into each other’s lives 8 years later, and what follows is a beautiful story about second chances and slow burns.

Persuasion has all the classic elements of a Jane Austen romance-- a heroine who is wiser than everyone around her, unbearable family members, and a strong dose of witty humor. One of the best scenes is a montage of family members venting to Anne about each other, and her quietly listening and trying to hide a slightly bemused smile. Even with its humorous elements, Persuasion has a distinctly autumnal vibe. Anne regrets rejecting Frederick, and her nostalgia for what might have been is complemented by soft, painterly landscapes. The film also features BAFTA-winning costume design by the legendary Alexandra Byrne. Perhaps because it is quieter than, for instance, Pride and Prejudice, with its two fiery lovers, Persuasion remains a very underrated film, and is far superior to the perhaps more well-known 2022 Persuasion starring Dakota Johnson.

In 'Persuasion,' Amanda Root and Ciarán Hinds Convey Longing Like No Other Jane Austen Pair