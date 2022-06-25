A period drama to make any person swoon, 'Persuasion' is the next film in the long line of adaptations from the genre.

There is nothing more exciting than a classic book being adapted, and Netflix's upcoming adaptation of Persuasion has a plethora of fans hyped and ready to stream. Persuasion follows the story of Anne Elliot in the 19th century. For anyone familiar with that period, this was the era of women having little rights, with their biggest achievement being to secure a wealthy and established husband. At the age of 27, Anne is more or less considered a spinster, with the weight of her being single a burden on her family's shoulders. But when fate brings Captain Wentworth - her previous love, and the man her family persuaded her not to marry - back into the picture, would you give love a second chance?

Dakota Johnson (The Lost Daughter and Fifty Shades of Grey) will be starring as the heroine, Anne, with Cosmo Jarvis (Lady Macbeth) alongside her as Captain Wentworth. Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians and The Gentlemen) will star as Sir Elliot, a bad-boy type who will cause some romantic conflict (we hope), as well as Richard E. Grant (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker) as Sir Walter Elliot, Anne's father (it's confusing, we know).

When Will Persuasion Be Released?

Persuasion will be released on Netflix and available to stream from July 15.

Is There A Trailer For Persuasion?

Yes, there is! If there's one thing we can gather from the trailer, it's that this could be one of Austen's most fun and flamboyant adaptations yet. Johnson goes so far as to talk directly to the camera, but in a way that doesn't seem tacky. Only time will tell if the creative decisions are worth it, but so far, we're in favor. Directed by Carrie Cracknell, this will be her feature film directorial debut.

We can also see from the trailer that Johnson seems very at home in this period drama, something which she hasn't undertaken thus far in her career. A different pace to her other productions, from the trailer it seems that she suits this era, and looks like she authentically belongs there.

With the popularity and success of Bridgerton drawing new audiences in to watch period-inspired pieces, it's no wonder that Netflix is wanting to branch out and develop even more adaptations. What better place to start than with Jane Austen.

What Is Persuasion About?

Persuasion tells the story of boy meets girl, boy and girl fall in love, girl is convinced to not love boy, boy and girl are very sad. In all seriousness, it is a tale of heartbreak between two young people who, despite being very much in love, are dragged away from each other due to societal expectations.

Anne's family is facing financial hardships, to the extent that they're letting space in their house to cover costs. Seemingly out of nowhere, Captain Wentworth, Anne's past love arrives, setting the tale in motion. As the reader of the novel, you're left guessing if it's fate that has brought them back into each other's lives, or if it's proven that the past should stay in the past. With obstacles in their way, like potential external love interests, you're left on your toes about the resolution of the story.

Who Is In The Cast of Persuasion?

The casting for Persuasion is absolutely phenomenal. A great selection of actors who have varied repertoires in their stead, their chemistry and collaboration only add to our excitement.

In the starring role, we have Dakota Johnson as Anne Elliot. Daughter of celebrity couple Melanie Griffith (Lolita and Working Girl) and Don Johnson (Django Unchained and The Other Woman), Johnson first came to our screens as minor characters in The Social Network and 21 Jump Street, but it was Fifty Shades of Grey that made her a household name - at least among adults. Her role as Anastasia Steele launched her into the limelight, and she has made huge movies ever since.

As the swoon-worthy Captain Wentworth, Cosmo Jarvis is stepping into the role after already appearing in several period dramas. Some of his more notable roles include Sebastian in Lady Macbeth (2016) and Barney in season five of Peaky Blinders.

As an alternative suitor and obstacle, Henry Golding will be playing Mr. Elliot. Golding is not a stranger when it comes to playing charming characters, and his character in Persuasion is not the exception. His breakthrough role was as Nick Young in Crazy Rich Asians, and in that same year, he also starred alongside Blake Lively (Age of Adaline) and Anna Kendrick (Pitch Perfect) in A Simple Favor. A year later he starred in The Gentlemen with Matthew McConaughey (Dallas Buyers Club) and Last Christmas with Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones).

The film also stars Richard E. Grant, Mia McKenna-Bruce, Yolanda Kettle, Lydia Rose Bewley, Nikki AMuka-Bird, and Izuka Hoyle.

Who Is Jane Austen?

Adapted from the book of the same name which was published in 1817, the novel was the last to be written by the author. Despite being one of the most notable classic authors of all time, she single-handedly formed a genre that is more or less the embodiment of her books. With the likes of the Bronte sisters, Jane Austen created books that finally resonated with women in a truthful, comedic, and witty way. Despite still writing for her time - with the objective of most female characters to marry - Austen created her heroines as thoughtful and independent thinkers, who challenged the pressures they were under.

Austen has since become an icon for women. She made money by writing her books, in a time when women didn't tend to make money at all, she wrote her protagonists as heroines rather than damsels, and she didn't marry herself.

Her other publications include Pride and Prejudice (1813), Sense and Sensibility (1811), Mansfield Park (1814), Northanger Abbey (1817), and Emma (1815). All of these novels have been adapted into films and television series over the decades, from the 1940 version of Pride and Prejudice starring Greer Garson and Laurence Olivier, to the 1995 film Clueless starring Alicia Silverstone and Paul Rudd which is an adaptation of Emma.