Netflix revealed today more images and the release date for Persuasion, the long-awaited adaptation to one of literature’s most celebrated novels. The story follows a family that is about to go bankrupt in the early nineteenth century, and in order to reduce their financial problems, decide to rent their house to an admiral whose brother has a long history with the despondent family. The movie is set to premiere in mid-July.

The images showcase lead actor Dakota Johnson in character as Anne Elliot, the young woman who was persuaded to end an engagement in her early twenties but now has a chance to reconnect with her former lover many years after their separation. The estranged lover, Frederick Wentworth, is played by Cosmo Jarvis.

This is not the first time that Netflix has teased us with images from the upcoming movie. Back in mid-2021, the streamer released first-look photos featuring the same cast members. It’s still very little information on a highly anticipated project, but we probably can start looking forward to a trailer, as the romance flick is quickly approaching its release date. For now, though, we can only speculate on the tone of the story, which shouldn’t veer too much away from the style of previous Jane Austen adaptations, such as Pride & Prejudice and Sense and Sensibility.

Persuasion is directed by Claire Cracknell, who previously directed A Doll’s House, another novel adaptation. The screenplay is by Alice Victoria Winslow and Ron Bass, both of whom are making their feature film writing debut. Winslow and Bass adapt the story from the world-famous novel of the same name by legendary author Jane Austen. It was the last novel the celebrated author completed, and was published in 1818. The story has been adapted to several media, including TV series and even radio. The cast of Persuasion also features rom-com staple Henry Golding, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Mia McKenna-Bruce, and Richard E. Grant.

Netflix premieres Persuasion on July 15. Check out the official synopsis here:

Living with her snobby family on the brink of bankruptcy, Anne Elliot is an unconforming woman with modern sensibilities. When Frederick Wentworth—the dashing one she let get away—crashes back into her life, Anne must choose between putting the past behind her or listening to her heart when it comes to second chances. Adapted from the Jane Austen novel.

