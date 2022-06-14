Netflix has released the new trailer of their upcoming film Persuasion, and it is a guaranteed emotional journey of love and the one that got away. Persuasion is a romantic period drama that closely watches the unfolding love life of a young Englishwoman, Anne Elliot (Dakota Johnson) with regards to second chances with a man she loved in her youth.

The trailer begins with Anne and the man she loves, Navy Captain Frederick Wentworth (Cosmo Jarvis) sitting on the grass, and she narrates just how much they were in love and ready to marry. That is until she was persuaded to give him up. Those responsible for that choice, are her family. Her father is an extremely vain man who is very much self-absorbed and the same can be said for her sisters. In the eight years that follow, Anne struggles with giving up the thought of the gallant captain. When he does however return, their first reunion is humorous, to say the least, with Anne having jam smeared on her face. A curveball, however, is soon thrown into the rekindling romance with the arrival of another suitor for Anne’s hand, Mr. Elliot (Henry Golding). Now Anne has to decide whether to take a chance with the future or offer a second chance to a man from her past.

Persuasion is the latest movie adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel of the same name. The story follows the journey of a young woman who is pressured into parting with a man she loves simply because, at the time, he did not have the required standing in society. The film looks at the pitfalls involved when society dictates whom we all end up with.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: ‘Persuasion’: Dakota Johnson’s Jane Austen Film Gets Summer Release Date on Netflix

Persuasion is produced by Christina Weiss Lurie, Andrew Lazar, and Elizabeth Cantillon. Screenplay and adaptation by Alice Victoria Winslow and Ron Bass with the film being directed by British theater director Carrie Cracknell making her film debut. The film will also have as part of its cast Mia McKenna-Bruce as Mary Musgrove, Nikki Amuka-Bird as Lady Russell, and Richard E. Grant as Sir Walter Elliot.

This latest Austen adaptation will be on Netflix on July 15. Check out the trailer and official synopsis below: