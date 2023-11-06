The Big Picture Pet Sematary: Bloodlines, a horror prequel, will be released digitally on December 5 and on disc on December 19, with special features included.

The film focuses on the character Jud Crandall's first encounter with the burial ground, where the dead can be brought back to life with terrifying consequences.

Critics were not impressed with the film, giving it a low Rotten Tomatoes score and calling it slow and unengaging.

This December, you'll be able to unearth Pet Sematary: Bloodlines on digital and disc. The recent horror prequel will be available for digital purchase on December 5, with a 4K, Blu-ray and DVD release following two weeks later on December 19.

Paramount Home Entertainment is bringing the film, which was released exclusively on Paramount+ on October 6, to home media and digital. Both physical and digital releases will include nearly an hour of special features, in the form of five featurettes detailing the behind-the-scenes making of the Stephen King prequel film. They will include spotlights on the film's cast and crew, the eerie production design, secrets of working with the film's animal actors, and a breakdown of the film's horrific ending. Pet Sematary: Bloodlines will also be available in a two-movie collection with the 2019 remake of Pet Sematary.

What is 'Pet Sematary: Bloodlines' About?

The directorial debut of Lindsey Anderson Beer, Pet Sematary: Bloodlines tells the tale of a young Jud Crandall (Jackson White, Mrs. Fletcher), the crusty Maine local played by Fred Gwynne in the 1989 adaptation of Pet Sematary and John Lithgow in the 2019 remake. It relates Crandall's first encounter with the titular burial ground, where the dead can be buried to bring them back to life as twisted mockeries of what they once were. Crandall wants nothing more than to escape his hometown of Ludlow, Maine, but soon has to deal with an ancient evil when grieving father Bill Baterman (David Duchovny, The X-Files) buries his son Timmy (Jack Mulhern, Mare of Easttown) in the cursed pet sematary, with predictably nightmarish results. It also stars Natalie Alyn Lind (The Goldbergs), Forrest Goodluck (How to Blow Up a Pipeline), Isabella Star LaBlanc (Long Slow Exhale), Henry Thomas (Doctor Sleep), Samantha Mathis (Pump Up the Volume), and Pam Grier (Jackie Brown).

Pet Sematary: Bloodlines was not well-received by critics, who expressed their collective opinion that for this franchise, dead is better; its Rotten Tomatoes score was a meager 23%. In his review, Collider's Chase Hutchinson said, "The only scary thing about the experience is how painfully sluggish it is."

Pet Sematary: Bloodlines will be available digitally on December 5, and on disc December 19. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the trailer for Pet Sematary: Bloodlines below.