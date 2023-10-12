Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Pet Sematary: BloodlinesReleased in 1983, Stephen King's novel, Pet Sematary, is arguably one of his best and scariest. The book led to a popular film adaptation in 1989, and a less well-received sequel in 1992. There was a reboot in 2019, which was quickly forgotten. Now, exclusively to Paramount+ comes a prequel called Pet Sematary: Bloodlines, which is the directorial debut of Linsdey Anderson Beer. Set in 1969, it focuses on a young Jud Crandall (Jackson White), as he discovers the deadly secrets kept by the townsfolk, including his father, Dan (Henry Thomas), and the father of a friend, Bill Baterman (David Duchovny). We all know what Jud will do with the Pet Sematary later as an old man, but how does he handle it when he discovers its powers for the first time?

What Is 'Pet Sematary: Bloodlines' About?

Pet Sematary: Bloodlines takes place in Ludlow, Maine in the last year of the 1960s and centers on a very young man named Jud Crandall. For those confused about the timeline (as Jud is a very old man twenty years later when Fred Gwynne played him in the original film) Pet Sematary: Bloodlines is a prequel to the 2019 reboot, where John Lithgow played the character. The ongoing Vietnam War is the backdrop for the film, but Jud isn't going to war. Instead, he and his girlfriend, Norma (Natalie Alyn Lind) are set to leave the country and join the Peace Corps. Jud's father, a quiet, serious man, wants him out of Ludlow as soon as possible. But why?

Before he can leave, however, Jud and Norma discover his friend, Timmy Baterman's (Jack Mulhern), dog in the road. It's dirty and acting very strange, but they manage to get it back to Timmy's house. Timmy has just recently come back from Vietnam and he isn't doing so well. (He is mentioned in Stephen King's novel, but as a World War 2 veteran in that timeline.) He is also acting strange and badgers Jud for not serving in the war. Just as they are about to leave, Timmy's dog attacks Norma, seriously injuring her, and leads to her ending up in the hospital. Jud isn't the only one Timmy's harassed. At a party, he makes a scene in front of Native American brother and sister Manny (Forrest Goodluck) and Donna (Isabella Star LaBlanc). When Jud goes home, he goes off on his dad, telling him that he knows he's holding something back, and demanding to know what's going on. Jud might be clueless, but we know what's up.

How Does 'Pet Sematary: Bloodlines' End?

We learn that Timmy came back from the Vietnam War seriously traumatized. Unable to cope with it, he hung himself, and his distraught father (Duchovny) buried him in the Pet Sematary. He is now back, alive in a way, but no longer Timmy. A few of the locals, including Dan Crandall and Majorie Washburn (Pam Grier) know what's happening. They have seen this happen before, and now it's starting again, hence why Dan was so eager for his son to get out of Ludlow. We get a flashback to hundreds of years before to the town's namesake, Ludlow, discovering the powers of the Pet Sematary and the Wendigo spirit that turns anything dead buried there. Ludlow himself dies and is buried in the area, only to come back as a zombie before having to be put down. Jud learns about this through old diaries given to him. He may know a lot now, but it's too late. Donna has been turned and shows up at the hospital, where she kills several people before kidnapping Norma.

The end sees Jud, his father, and a few of the townsfolk show up at Bill's house to kill Timmy and rescue Norma, who they think is inside. A heartbroken Bill doesn't want this to happen, but he relents. Inside the house, Donna attacks and kills Dan, stabbing him through the midsection with a rifle, before a distraught Manny is forced to shoot his own sister in the eye. Outside the house, Timmy has taken care of Majorie and the others. (His father dies as well.) Jud is able to rescue Norma, who is being kept in a tunnel in the basement. When Timmy attacks Manny outside, dragging him into a pond, Manny is able to shoot and kill him. Jud might be the focal point of the story, but it's Manny who's the true hero of Pet Sematary: Bloodlines.

How Does 'Pet Sematary: Bloodlines' Set Up for the Future?

After the climax of the film, Manny leaves Ludlow, flipping it off as he drives out of town, but Jud stays. The last we see of Jud, he's a changed, serious man, sitting on the porch of his family home, watching, just like his father would do. His narration explains how we can't bury the crimes of our fathers. "We can only take care of the fucked up land we created. A man grows what he can and tends it." He speaks of how we can't get let go because we think anything is better than dead, but, "Sometimes dead is better. Stay the fuck out of Ludlow." It's then that a huge semi screams past on the highway as the credits roll. With almost everyone else dead or gone, it's up to Jud to be the caretaker of Ludlow's secrets. His sitting on the porch, and the certain lines he says, wink to the future Jud we know. This Jud has seen what the Pet Sematary can do, but decades later, his bad choices will help bring its evil back.