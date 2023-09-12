The Big Picture The Paramount+ film Pet Sematary: Bloodlines explores the origins of the evil in Ludlow's cursed burial ground, shedding light on a dark family history and the ancient menace lurking beneath.

The trailer reveals that the Pet Sematary brings the dead back to life, but twisted and evil, with Jud and the townsfolk being stalked by a possessed individual causing terror and gore throughout Ludlow.

The cast of Pet Sematary: Bloodlines includes Forrest Goodluck, Henry Thomas, Natalie Alyn Lind, and more, with director Lindsey Anderson Beer making her directorial debut. The film releases on October 6 exclusively on Paramount+.

Death is never final in the world of Stephen King's Pet Sematary. The origins of the evil that allows the dead to walk the Earth again in Ludlow, however, are an untold chapter in the wider story of the titular cursed burial ground. Paramount+'s new film Pet Sematary: Bloodlines looks to rectify that and a new trailer teases how a young Jud Crandall (Jackson White) will confront not only the ancient menace waiting beneath the grounds of his hometown but the dark family history that will forever keep him tied to Ludlow and its curse. It also promises to be a much-needed look at the past of one of Ludlow's most important citizens as he learns for himself that dead is indeed better.

In the opening seconds of the footage, Jud is immediately confronted with the supernatural as he's led to the Pet Sematary. He explains how generations of Ludlow citizens have buried dead things of all kinds there only to see them rise again as a twisted version of what they once were. It seems rituals were held on the site, but it was all initially meant to protect the people of the town from whatever evil force was in the ground. Time and time again, though, just as portrayed in the original film, people refuse to accept death and turn to the Sematary as an answer. As Jud soon finds out through a resurrected Timmy (Jack Mulhern), evil possesses anyone buried there, using their voice and their body to do its bidding.

The second half of the Bloodlines trailer dives fully into horror as Jud and the townsfolk are stalked by whatever is possessing Timmy, leaving death, terror, and plenty of gore all throughout Ludlow. Jud and his friends understand what needs to be done and look to send the man back to the grave and, hopefully, defeat the evil along with him. The only thing standing in the way is Timmy's father (David Duchovny) who's morally conflicted about having to see his son die again. It wouldn't be a Pet Sematary film, though, without Jud giving his signature ominous warning, "Sometimes, dead is better," which he will eventually share with future citizens of Ludlow after experiencing the consequences firsthand.

Image via Paramount+

Who Inhabits the Town of Ludlow in 'Pet Sematary: Bloodlines'?

Pet Sematary: Bloodlines will be the fourth such film based on King's novel, following the classic 1989 film by Mary Lambert, its 1992 sequel, and the 2019 remake featuring Jason Clarke and Amy Seimetz with John Lithgow as Jud. It's a far cry from the wide and bizarre cinematic universe of Children of the Corn, but it's a surprising amount of features based in Ludlow nonetheless. For this visit to the cursed town, the cast features Forrest Goodluck, Henry Thomas, Natalie Alyn Lind, Isabella Star LaBlanc, Samantha Mathis, and Pam Grier, alongside the aforementioned White and Mulhern. Screenwriter Lindsey Anderson Beer makes her directorial debut with the film and co-writes with Jeff Buhler.

Pet Sematary: Bloodlines releases exclusively on Paramount+ on October 6. Check out the trailer below.