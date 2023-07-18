With The Boogeyman arriving in theaters at the beginning of the summer, fans of the master of horror, Stephen King, have been eagerly awaiting more news surrounding his next on-screen projects. One of the hottest titles coming down the pike serves as a prequel to King’s beloved novel Pet Sematary, which itself has received the movie makeover treatment twice before - once in 1989 and then again in 2019. Today, Paramount+ has revealed that the prequel film will be called Pet Sematary: Bloodlines with the untold chapter bringing the horror to the streamer just in time for the spooky season on Friday, October 6 in the U.S., Canada, Latin America, and Brazil, and premiering on all other international markets on the following day, Saturday, October 7.

Returning audiences to the haunting town of Ludlow, Maine, Lindsey Beer's Pet Sematary: Bloodlines introduces viewers to a much younger Jud Crandall (Jackson White, Tell Me Lies) who, in 1969, has dreams of leaving his hometown behind. That all changes for the young man when he stumbles upon an evil presence with sinister roots buried deep within the town’s dark past and that also entangles his family in the twisted history. Gathering his childhood friends for backup, Jud takes on the menacing threat in an attempt to stop it before it’s too late.

Along with White starring as the character who will come to play such a big role in the latter chapters of the story, Pet Sematary: Bloodlines also tapped a slew of recognizable names to fill out the ensemble. Included in the lineup are Jack Mulhern (Mare of Easttown), Forrest Goodluck (The Revenant), Henry Thomas (The Haunting of Hill House), Natalie Alyn Lind (The Goldbergs), and Isabella Star LaBlanc (True Detective: Night Country), with special performances from Pam Grier (Jackie Brown, The L Word) and David Duchovny (Californication, The X-Files).

Are There Any Images For Pet Sematary: Bloodlines?

Along with the announcement of the prequel’s title and release date, a handful of character photos and an official poster have also been dropped, teasing the ghoulish adventures that Jud and his friends will get into. What would a Pet Sematary first look be without an up-close peek into the burial ground itself? As haunting as ever, the wooden sign beckons outsiders into the ominous resting place while rocks and other markers signify where beloved pets have been buried. Also featured in the shots is a young Jud from the front seat of his car while another reveals two of his uncertain friends (Goodluck, LaBlanc) trudging through a field of sunflowers. In full boss mode, Grier holds a shotgun at an unseen enemy while Duchovny is seeing ghostly sights in a mirror.

Although Jud was never the center of the story in the original features, the prequel film promises to shine a spotlight on the man who began to unfold the mystery behind Pet Sematary, breathing new life into a story over three decades old. Check out the images throughout the article and prepare for the dead to come to life when Pet Sematary: Bloodlines arrives on Paramount+ on October 6.