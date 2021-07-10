The new Pet Sematary prequel from Paramount Players has just gained two new cast members. Jack Mulhern, who appeared in this year's HBO limited series Mare of Easttown, has been added to the cast, along with The Revenant actor Forrest Goodluck. In addition to Mulhern and Goodluck, Natalie Alyn Lind and Isabella Star LaBlanc have joined the cast as well. Alyn Lind is perhaps best known for her role as a series regular on the ABC original series, Big Sky, while this upcoming film will mark the first major starring role for Lablanc.

This new Pet Sematary film will serve as a follow-up to 2019's remake of Mary Harron's 1989 adaptation of Stephen King's macabre novel of the same name. The upcoming movie will stream exclusively on Paramount+, rather than going the theatrical route like all of its predecessors. Lindsey Beer, who penned the screenplay of the Netflix film Sierra Burgess is a Loser, will make her directorial debut as the writer and director of the currently untitled Pet Sematary prequel. On top of being new to directing, this is Beer's first attempt at horror, so it will be exciting to see her unique spin on the beloved genre.

Beer's script is based on a draft by Jeff Buhler, who wrote the screenplay of the 2019 version of Pet Sematary. Both the 1989 and 2019 versions of Pet Sematary follow the patriarch of a family rocked by tragedy, as he decides to bury his deceased loved one in a cursed pet cemetery where the dead don't stay in the ground for long. Plot details of the upcoming prequel are currently unknown.

On top of The Revenant, Goodluck can be seen in the movies The Education of Cameron Post, Blood Quantum, and Cherry, as well as the series The Republic of Sarah, which is currently airing its first season on The CW. Mulhern's other credits include the Netflix series The Society, as well as last year's hockey flick, Odd Man Rush. Alyn Lind has been making a name for herself on television as of late with roles on The Gifted, Tell Me a Story, and Daybreak. It's not clear how major the newly cast actors' roles are, but it seems likely that the four already announced cast members of Paramount's new horror film will be the lead actors. It would be safe to assume that more casting news will follow within the next few weeks before the film inevitably goes into production.

