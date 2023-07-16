Stephen King is as popular as ever with his recent horror adaptations The Boogeyman and Doctor Sleep reminding moviegoers of the author’s devilish power. However, the golden era for King adaptations was in the 80s and there was no film more beloved than Pet Sematary. Based on the author’s equally treasured 1983 novel of the same name, the film was ahead of its time thanks to its disturbing themes surrounding death and the fact that no one was safe, not even children. Pet Sematary will be celebrating its 35th Anniversary in 2024, and now it’s been revealed that the film will be getting a new behind-the-scenes book to mark the terrifying occasion.

The news comes from Bloody Disgusting who say the retrospective book titled Hollywood Comes to Maine: Revisiting Stephen King’s Pet Sematary is coming next year from the same team behind the previously released documentary Unearthed and Untold: The Path to Pet Sematary. The new coffee table book will act as an updated and expanded companion piece to that documentary. It will feature new interviews with cast and crew, newly discovered archives from the production, and essays from prominent writers, filmmakers, and film historians. There will also be cut content from the film included. When talking to Bloody Disgusting, the team behind the book said, “Pet Sematary has regional significance in New England because it was the first feature film King adaptation to be shot entirely in his home state. This book will tell the stories of the locals who stepped up to the plate to help the Hollywood people ’from away’ to make an enduring horror cult classic.” Writer John Campopiano added:

“I’m someone who cares deeply about the history of regional New England filmmaking, so the experience of making our 2015 documentary, Unearthed & Untold: The Path to Pet Sematary, was a powerful experience. It was also a challenge for me and Justin White as it was our very first film project. We were fairly green to the process of making a film and we had to learn many things by trial and error. For me, I figured that documentary would be my one and only statement on the book and film that I love so much. But, after being persuaded by filmmaker and friend, Gary Smart, we’ve decided to revisit the old burial ground by putting together an exhaustive coffee table book just in time for the film’s 35th anniversary next year in 2024. I’m thrilled to be revisiting the IP and physical homeland of Maine with Justin, and to be collaborating with Gary Smart and his Cult Screenings UK Ltd. Gary has produced several books about his own documentaries, to huge success, so this feels like an ideal meeting of the minds to tell the wider story of this King classic.”

The Legacy of Pet Sematary

When Pet Sematary was released in 1989, King had already amassed a ton of big-screen success thanks to Carrie, The Shining, Firestarter, and Christine. However, there was something just so deeply disturbing about this particular genre classic that hit closer to home for most moviegoers. Like the team behind the book mentioned, this was King’s first adaptation to be shot in his home state of Maine, but the story of a grieving young family recovering from the tragic loss of their son before finding a way to bring him back to life took the horror genre to a whole new level of scary. Whether it was the thick atmosphere, iconic performances from the likes of genre legend Fred Gwynne, or a handful of fear-inducing quotes, Pet Sematary is in a league of its own. The film’s legacy also lived on with a remake in 2019 that, in its own right, was one of the most underrated King adaptations of the last decade.

Pet Sematary’s 35th Anniversary

It’s been almost 35 years since the release of Pet Sematary, but if you can’t wait to watch it before next year’s anniversary with your new behind-the-scenes book in hand, then the film was released on 4K Blu-ray in 2019 to honor its then-30th anniversary. It’s also available to stream on Paramount+. The trailer for Pet Sematary can be viewed down below.