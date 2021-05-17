One of the hottest screenwriters in Hollywood currently, Lindsey Beer, is set to make her directorial debut with the sequel to the 2019 adaptation of Stephen King’s horror masterpiece, Pet Sematary, as first reported by Deadline. Following in the footsteps of the original 1989 film and its 1992 sequel directed by Mary Lambert, studio executives deemed it important to choose a female filmmaker to helm this new installment in the Pet Sematary franchise. Beer also wrote the latest version of the script based on a draft by Jeff Buhler.

Beer is currently announced to be writing over eight projects, including F. Gary Gray’s upcoming M.A.S.K.: Mobile Armored Strike Command and the highly-anticipated adaptation of Patrick Rothfuss’s popular fantasy epic, The Kingkiller Chronicle. As her projects become larger and larger in profile, Beer is quickly becoming a hot commodity in Hollywood.

There has been no announcement regarding plot details for the Pet Sematary follow-up. King himself has called Pet Sematary his scariest novel, and the 1989 film was a fairly faithful adaptation. It told the story of Louis Creed, a Chicago physician who accepts a job at a University in Maine and moves his family there. When tragedy strikes the family, he realizes the cemetery in the woods behind his house may contain special powers to help him. The 1992 sequel continued that narrative, with a new family moving into the area and hearing the same lore about the cemetery. It’s unclear whether or not Beer’s sequel to the 2019 film will take a similar approach. Since King never wrote a sequel for his novel, there is no roadmap for the filmmakers to follow, allowing Beer to make the movie her own and attempt to terrify audiences upon release.

The Pet Sematary sequel will premiere exclusively on Paramount+, with Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Mark Vahradian producing. No release date has been announced yet.

