Davidson will star in the series in addition to writing and executive producing.

It has been announced that the streaming service Peacock has given a straight-to-series order for a series from the mind of Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson. The streamer is said to have acquired the series, which will be a live-action comedy titled Bupkis, after some highly competitive bidding.

The series will be co-written, executive produced, and star Davidson. Bupkis is described as a fictionalized version of the comedian’s life that “will combine grounded storytelling with absurd elements." Davidson recently gained a lot of acclaim for co-writing and starring in The King of Staten Island, which also took elements from the actor’s real life. However, it seems Bupkis will be leaning more heavily into being pseudo-autobiographical.

Davidson will be writing and executive producing the series alongside Dave Sirus and Judah Miller. Sirus is a comedian who has frequently been a writing partner of Davidson on both Saturday Night Live and The King of Staten Island. Miller has previously written for shows like Crashing, American Dad, and King of the Hill. Miller also has experience executive producing with series like Vice Principals.

Image via A24

RELATED: 'Bodies Bodies Bodies' Trailer: Amandla Stenberg and Pete Davidson Play a Bloody Party Game

About ordering Bupkis straight to series, Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television, and Streaming, had this to say:

“Pete Davidson is one of the most sought-after comedians today with his smart, one-of-a-kind humor and honest point of view. Bupkis will showcase Pete’s funny, surprising and unfiltered brand of comedy audiences have come to love as we continue to bolster our Peacock comedy slate. We can’t wait to dive in with Lorne Michaels, Broadway Video and our partners at Universal Television.”

Bupkis will be executive produced by Davidson, Sirus, Miller, Lorne Michaels, Andrew Singer, and Erin David. The new series comes from Universal Television and Broadway Video.

Davidson is the only actor announced to star as of right now. He currently is still a main cast member on Saturday Night Live and recently appeared in the Prime Video romantic comedy I Want You Back in a supporting role. The comedian can next be seen in the A24 horror-comedy Bodies Bodies Bodies and the comedy Good Morning.

Bupkis does not yet have a release date, but when it airs it will be streaming exclusively on Peacock. Stay tuned to Collider for any future updates on this upcoming project.

Read the series’ official synopsis below:

BUPKIS, a half-hour live action comedy, is a heightened, fictionalized version of Pete Davidson’s real life. The series will combine grounded storytelling with absurd elements from the unfiltered and completely original worldview for which Pete is well known.

'Me Time' Image Reveals Mark Wahlberg and Kevin Hart's... Turtle Heist?

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Aidan King (237 Articles Published) Aidan King is a graduate of Fitchburg State University and loves writing and talking about both movies and tv. In his spare time, Aidan participates in an Improv comedy group. More From Aidan King

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe