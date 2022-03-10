Saturday Night Live’s Pete Davidson has become quite the star since he joined the popular sketch comedy show in 2014, and now it looks like the comedian has found his next project. Reported exclusively by Deadline, Davidson is looking to star as himself in a fictional series based on his life tentatively titled Bupkis. The show would be co-written by Davidson and his long-time friend/collaborator Dave Sirus as well as Judah Miller. Sirus and Davidson have worked together for years on SNL, and they co-wrote the Judd Apatow film The King of Staten Island together which, like this upcoming project, was also based on the star’s life. It is important to note that deals are still being finalized for the series at this time, but SNL’s creator Lorne Michaels will be executive producing alongside Universal Television through his company Broadway Video.

Deadline is describing the series as a “raw, unflinching, fictionalized version of Pete Davidson’s real life. It will include a mixture of grounded storytelling with absurd elements depicting an unfiltered view through Pete’s eyes.” The show is drawing comparisons to Larry David’s Curb Your Enthusiasm, so it is safe to assume we would be getting a similar kind of fun R-rated storytelling from this project.

As of right now, the show is being pitched to various streamers, with the likes of Amazon Prime Video and Peacock appearing to be interested. The series is executive produced by Davidson, Sirus, Miller, Michaels, Andrew Singer, and Erin David. It also helps that Michael’s production company has had a good track record as the famous producer has been behind such modern hits as Apple TV’s musical comedy Schmigadoon! which stars SNL’s Cecily Strong and NBC’s Kenan which stars SNL’s Kenan Thompson.

Davidson made history as SNL’s youngest cast member when he joined the show in 2014 at the age of 20 and since then he has become arguably the show's biggest name alongside the likes of Kate McKinnon and Thompson. He is currently in his eighth season on SNL and, along with his stand-up career, Davidson has started to ramp up a very impressive film resume. Some of the most popular movies in his young career have been Netflix's Set it Up, Trainwreck, The King of Staten Island, The Jesus Rolls, and last year's hit DC Comics film The Suicide Squad. Davidson is currently on a leave from SNL while he is shooting Miramax’s upcoming horror thriller The Home. The star also has a trio of new films lined up including Bodies Bodies Bodies, which is premiering at South by Southwest later this month, Good Mourning with a U with Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox, and Meet Cute which he stars opposite Kaley Cuoco.

It will definitely be interesting to see what Davidson has in store for audiences given that the comedian's life feels prime for a satirical adaptation. Especially since he has taken the world by storm as he is now dating Kim Kardashian. How far Davidson pushes the humor remains to be seen, but since the series' current title literally means “absolutely nothing”, the comedic sky for this show is limitless. Bupkis is currently in talks with A-list talent for the ensemble cast, so we are sure to learn more about this intriguing series soon.

