Pete Davidson, Colin Jost to Star in Wedding Comedy ‘Worst Man’ for Universal

The so-called King of Staten Island and the writer of Staten Island Summer are teaming up again after years of working together on Saturday Night Live, as Pete Davidson and Colin Jost are set to star in Universal’s wedding comedy Worst Man.

The story follows a soon-to-be married couple and their families in the weeks leading up to the big day. Don’t be surprised if Jost plays the groom, and Davidson plays his “best man.” We’ve seen this kind of story before, of course, but something tells me it’ll be much funnier this time around, as the original pitch hails from Jost, Matthew Bass (Future Man) and Theodore Bressman (Jungleland). SNL‘s Lorne Michaels will produce the film for Universal, whose Erik Baiers will oversee production on behalf of the studio, which is currently seeking a director.

Davidson and Jost are both preparing to exit Saturday Night Live according to multiple reports. Davidson is a budding movie star who has long been considered unlikely to return when the show theoretically resumes production in the fall, while Jost is expected to depart following the 2020 election. Both comedians are from Staten Island, and I’ve enjoyed their chemistry together on SNL’s Weekend Update — mainly because they seem like two people who would never hang out in real life. Here’s hoping there’s a role in the script for Michael Che as well.

Davidson currently stars in Judd Apatow‘s The King of Staten Island, which is now available on demand. He can also be seen in the Hulu comedy Big Time Adolescence, and he’ll pop up in James Gunn‘s The Suicide Squad next year. Meanwhile, Jost will soon be seen in WB’s live-action Tom & Jerry movie, and his memoir A Very Punchable Face will be published on July 14. Variety broke the news.

Click here to read our enthusiastic review of The King of Staten Island, which Matt Goldberg calls “a delightfully disheveled coming-of-age story.”