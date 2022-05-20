Saturday Night Live is ending its 47 season this weekend. Overall, it has been a pretty strong season for the long-running sketch comedy series. However, it looks like one of the show’s longest-running cast members is leaving after this season. As reported exclusively by Variety, Pete Davidson is expected to depart SNL.

There was no confirmed reason given for the move and NBC hasn’t commented on the news, but since Davidson joined SNL in 2014, the comedian has left a lasting impression on the series. He started out doing routines on Weekend Update, where he would usually just make fun of himself, before he would thrive in sketches of his own. His Chad sketches in particular have been one of the funniest recurring segments on the show in recent memory, but the show also showcased his other talents in the realm of singing and impressions. His impressions included former New York governor Andrew Cuomo and actor Rami Malek which were gut busting to say the least.

Like a couple of other SNL cast members during the show's history, Davidson had a few controversies of his own throughout his series’ run. His personal life became more of a story as time went on. You could write a book on Davidson’s dating life alone, but this move likely has nothing to do with any of that outside noise. The comedian has joked in the past about leaving the show, and he has missed more than a few episodes this season due to his involvement in James DeMonaco’s horror film The Home.

When he started on SNL, Davidson was a 20-year-old unknown. Now he’s a bona fide star. He has starred in films like Set It Up, The Dirt, The Suicide Squad, and Judd Apatow’s The King of Staten Island. That particular film was based on Davidson’s life and was critically acclaimed. It was also a project that really propelled his career to the next level. Davidson also has a handful of other projects coming out like A24’s horror comedy Bodies Bodies Bodies, A24’s Wizards!, and the Peacock series Bupkis which is also based off his life. That upcoming series is being produced by Broadway Video as well. A company run by SNL’s Lorne Michaels.

While it is sad that Davidson is leaving the show, he had an amazing run with so many great sketches that has permanently etched him a place in SNL history. Hopefully Davidson will be in the last episode this season, but while we wait for the Season 47 finale on Saturday hosted by Natasha Lyonne, you can watch a few of the comedian's best SNL sketches down below.

