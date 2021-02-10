Lots of exciting things are in the works over at HBO Max. This week, it was announced that HBO Max had ordered Fired on Mars, one of three new adult animated television shows that will help expand the streamer's slate in that category. In addition to Fired on Mars, HBO Max also announced a two-season order for Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Bill Lawrence's Clone High reboot and a 10-episode order for Velma, a Scooby-Doo animated prequel series starring Mindy Kaling. Alongside these new series orders, HBO Max has also renewed adult animated comedy Close Enough, which follows a couple navigating life's changes as they enter their 30s, for two more seasons.

Here's what we know about Fired on Mars so far. First off, we know the show is a workplace comedy set on the campus of a tech company. Oh, and that tech company is located on Mars. As such, expect lots of fun "Solar Opposites with a Silicon Valley twist"-level hijinks to ensue. Speaking of Silicon Valley, Fired on Mars counts Carson Mell, a former writer for the HBO comedy, as an executive producer. Joining Mell on the executive producer side is Dave Sirus (The King of Staten Island), a longtime friend and writing partner of Pete Davidson's. Davidson will voice a character on Fired on Mars, but details about his character or the size of his role on the show are still unclear.

Image via NBC

Fired on Mars is based on a 2016 animated short from creators Nate Sherman and Nick Vokey, per The Hollywood Reporter. The short, which you can watch via Vimeo, follows a man who is fired from his job... on Mars. Davidson's involvement in Fired on Mars will no doubt help attract even more attention to the series and help push Davidson into new territory as a performer. The SNL cast member doesn't have much voice work on his resumé. In fact, his biggest role in this category is the upcoming animated movie Marmaduke, which sees Davidson voice the titular doggo.

We'll keep you posted on Fired on Mars as the project develops. In the meantime, find out what's coming to HBO and HBO Max in February.

