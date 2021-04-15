Saturday Night Live and The King of Staten Island's Pete Davidson will portray punk rock pioneer Joey Ramone in the Netflix biopic I Slept With Joey Ramone, according to Variety. Jason Orley will direct the film, making this film his third collaboration with Davidson, as the two previously worked together on Pete Davidson: Alive From New York and Big Time Adolescence.

The biopic will chronicle Ramone’s life, from his young life as Jeffrey Ross Hyman born in Queens, New York, to his later years as rock revolutionary Joey Ramone. Ramone is credited as “The Father of Punk,” for he stripped the 1970s rock sound down to its bare bones — reverting to the catchy guitar riffs and pumping percussion akin to Chuck Berry’s defining ‘50s sound. However, Ramone doubled down on the speed, cementing the foundation for the “punk rock” genre.

The Ramones helped launch the punk rock scene at the now-iconic CBGB music club in Manhattan’s East Village, and they brought punk rock tunes over to the UK with various performances across the region. Joey Ramone was the last living co-founder of The Ramones before he died in 2001.

The film is based on the memoir of the same name by Ramone’s brother, Mickey Leigh, who is also serving as an executive producer alongside Davidson, Rory Rosegarten, and David Spiegelman. Davidson and Orley co-wrote the screenplay. Speaking of the upcoming biopic, the chairman of STX Motion Picture Group Adam Fogelson shared:

“When you share a bed with someone — and not just a bed, but a childhood, a family, and a lifetime — you know that person better than anybody else. Mickey Leigh not only collaborated with his big brother’s band — he has irreplaceable memories of and insights into Joey Ramone, having supported him when no one else would and witnessed him overcome adversity in the most dramatic way.”

There is no word yet on who will step in to play the other band members or when viewers can expect to see The Ramones come to life once more with I Slept With Joey Ramone.

