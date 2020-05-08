‘The King of Staten Island’ Trailer: Pete Davidson Gets the Judd Apatow Treatment

Universal Pictures has released the first The King of Staten Island trailer, unleashing the brand new Pete Davidson movie on the world. The comedy hails from 40-Year-Old Virgin and This Is 40 filmmaker Judd Apatow, but this film is more in line with Apatow’s Amy Schumer comedy Trainwreck than his earlier, more personal films. This time, Davidson gets the autobiographical treatment as he co-wrote the script alongside Apatow and Dave Sirus, telling a story based on his own life.

In Staten Island, Davidson plays a mid-20s underachiever named Scott who’s suffered from arrested development ever since his firefighter father died when he was only seven years old. But his days of smoking weed and hanging out with his friends are thrown into chaos when his mother (Marisa Tomei) starts dating a loudmouthed firefighter (Bill Burr), forcing Scott to face his grief once and for all.

For his first feature film since 2015, Judd Apatow definitely seems to have returned with every single trademark he’s made his own over the years. At a whopping two hours and 16 minutes—Apatow’s second longest after Funny People—it’ll be interesting to see how long The King of Staten Island can juggle that irreverent humor with the very real themes of love and loss. The trailer, at least, does a good job striking both chords, and with Pete Davidson himself co-writing the script, you can tell just from the two minutes of footage up there that those emotional beats are hitting just a little bit harder.

Check out the King of Staten Island trailer below. The film also stars Bel Powley, Maude Apatow, Pamela Adlon, Ricky Velez, Moises Arias, Lou Wilson, and Steve Buscemi. The King of Staten Island is being released as a premium VOD title on June 12th, as Universal recently scrapped the planned theatrical release due to the COVID-19 shutdown.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Here’s the official synopsis for The King of Staten Island: