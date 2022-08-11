In one of his earliest appearances on the Weekend Update desk in his first season on Saturday Night Live, Pete Davidson remarked that he was still bewildered he got cast on this TV sketch program. "I don't know how to sing, I don't know how to dance, I don't know how to act...I can't even do impressions," he lamented to Collin Jost. His confusion was so great over this matter that he finally thought aloud: "Did my mom see an NBC executive hit a kid and drive off?" While Davidson had a low opinion of himself as a performer in 2015, he’s managed to improve his skills since then. In fact, Davidson is slowly but surely becoming a film actor worth keeping an eye on.

To understand what kind of films have allowed Davidson to flourish as a performer, one must understand the history of Saturday Night Live actors transitioning into cinema. The kind of big movies Saturday Night Live cast members appear in to break out of that SNL box have changed drastically in the last two decades. Major American movie studios shifting away from big-screen comedies have ensured that the kind of theatrical fare that gave Chevy Chase, Adam Sandler, and Kristen Wiig their big breaks largely doesn’t exist for today’s Ego Nwodim or Mikey Day. So these actors have had to get smarter and have often, instead, chosen more unconventional feature film projects to appear in and show off their talents beyond sketch comedies and impressions. Those restrictions have managed to help Davidson, at least, by putting him in unorthodox fare that allows him to really shine as a performer.

In one of his first leading man roles in film, Davidson played 23-year-old Zeke Presanti in the 2019 indie Big Time Adolescence. His character developed a close friendship with 16-year-old Monroe (Griffin Gluck), his ex-girlfriend's younger brother. Their rapport seems heavenly within the head of Monroe, but in reality, it’s a lot more troubled and even downright toxic. Davidson proves up to the challenge of portraying the underlying darkness of Zeke without having to constantly lean on punchlines or his usual comic tics to soften the blow of his on-screen work. A moment where he depicts Zeke talking about how life is “a void” while gazing upon a painting especially suggests truly dark corners of this young man’s mind that Davidson renders with chilling authenticity.

RELATED: 15 Best Pete Davidson Moments on 'SNL,' From Chad to the Tucci Gang

Perhaps the greatest compliment one can say toward Davidson in Big Time Adolescence is that it showed a willingness on the part of this actor to play more than just a variation on himself or his Saturday Night Live persona. He would default back to familiar territory with the 2020 film The King of Staten Island, which, if it had gotten a theatrical release, would’ve given Davidson something akin to the kind of pre-2015 big-screen star vehicles SNL veterans used to headline all the time. A semi-autobiographical story about a slacker named Scott Carlin (played by Pete Davidson), the role doesn’t require Davidson to do quite as much stretching as he did for Big Time Adolescence. Still, there were moments of gangly charm from him in this film while, best of all, his immediate and entertaining rapport with Bill Burr showed that Davidson had a knack for developing chemistry with a wide variety of actors.

The King of Staten Island has, so far, proven to be an anomaly in Davidson’s film acting career, particularly in how it’s his only straightforward leading man role to date. That’s part of why this performer’s managed to become a stealthily solid presence as a film actor, that willingness to be a supporting player. In something like Big Time Adolescence, the story centers around Griffin Gluck’s protagonist, not Davidson’s Zeke. Meanwhile, his roles in other projects like I Want You Back or The Suicide Squad amount to cameos. Davidson has no problem being a spice in a larger dish rather than the entire main course, which makes it easier to appreciate his on-screen talents.

It’s also proven fascinating to watch Davidson delve into playing people who’re just unabashedly flawed and even downright terrible people. In The Suicide Squad, for example, he’s the scheming traitor in a gaggle of supervillains and scoundrels, a guy so self-serving that his immediate grisly demise is meant to inspire cheers from the audience. Similarly, his character David in Bodies Bodies Bodies is cruel even by the standards of the other mean-spirited lead characters of that horror/comedy, as seen by him reducing his girlfriend to tears during a particularly bitter argument. Other actors may find these parts too off-putting, but Davidson jumps into the fray, ready to portray such people warts and all.

In an age where movie stars like Dwayne Johnson have it in their contracts that they can never lose an on-screen fight, Davidson’s willingness to play unpolished and imperfect people is downright refreshing. His focus in these performances isn’t on maintaining a certain brand image but just helping a larger movie be as good as it can be.

There’s even an interesting meta-component to Davidson’s ability to take on these parts, given how often he was downright hated by certain viewers during his Saturday Night Live stint. It’s as if Davidson has, since then, opted to often portray actual scumbags as a way of embodying the detestable vision of himself so many people carry. In other words, he’s cognizant of how so many viewers see him and has proceeded to play such exaggerated portraits of wickedness and opulence to play on that perception. Just as he’s open about his mental health issues, Davidson’s choices of roles suggest he’s open about how not everybody loves him.

Image via A24

Perhaps most interestingly, though, is that Davidson is turning into someone quite believable in dramatic performances, a trait that may have sounded unbelievable just a few years ago. But his work as David in Bodies Bodies Bodies, under the direction of Halina Reijn, suggests he is getting more and more capable in this kind of on-screen work. When Davidson needs to portray David as somebody who can shatter a bottle while instilling uncertainty and fear into the other characters, it doesn’t feel like somebody straining to convey an intense attitude in a subpar Saturday Night Live sketch. It feels compelling and real, not to mention shockingly consistent with the darkly humorous character Davidson portrayed in the film up to that point.

Combining a believable sense of menace with subtle acting choices that convey the varied corners of David as a person, Pete Davidson’s Bodies Bodies Bodies performance cements that this Saturday Night Live veteran is indeed becoming someone to watch out for in feature films. Years ago Davidson may have been convinced that all he could do was sit behind a Weekend Update desk and ramble about whatever was on his mind. However, his admittedly small but compelling collection of film roles suggests he has way more to offer as a performer than just doing retreads of his Chad character.