From Smartwater ads to a plethora of upcoming movies, including I Want You Back and Bodies Bodies Bodies, Pete Davidson is appearing on the big screen more often nowadays, and now, the Saturday Night Live actor appears in a new Super Bowl ad from Hellmann's, released online on Monday, alongside NFL star Jerod Mayo.

The fifty-three second ad, dubbed "Mayo Tackles Food Waste," shows the former New England Patriots linebacker-turned-coach as he tackles food waste by literally tackling unsuspecting individuals. Instructing people on using their leftover food instead of throwing it away, Hellmann's proves that no one is safe from Mayo's dedication — especially not Davidson. As Davidson lets a chip hit the ground, Mayo is there to begin his tackle. Despite Davidson's quick explanation that his mother, Amy Davidson, who also appears in the ad, is already tackling food waste, Mayo still fulfills his duty and charges Davidson. "I get it," Davidson says to the former football star, "I'm very hittable."

Jokes and gags aside, the commercial is actually part of a larger initiative by Hellmann's. The brand has committed to providing 500,000 meals to Feeding America. Teaming up with Harvard Law School's Food Law and Policy Clinic, the condiment company encourages people to donate food to those in need and to change their own food-wasting habits. During Sunday's Super Bowl, the company plans to contribute an additional 5,000 meals to Feed America for every in-game tackle and defensive sack.

"I love that Hellmann's has made it their mission to reduce unnecessary food waste at home, which is cool because we can all get involved." Davidson said in a statement, "Ma and I have learned a lot and have had fun figuring out ways we can waste less ourselves. All food has potential, so let's keep it out of the garbage." Mayo added, "Food waste in the U.S. is something we must tackle together. My wife Chantel and I always try to use leftover ingredients in our pantry or fridge to reduce food waste, and we hope this spot encourages people to do the same."

While the ad's 53-second version is available to watch online, a shorter thirty-second version will air the Super Bowl's fourth quarter. The Super Bowl kicks off on Sunday, February 13, at 6:30 pm ET. You can watch Mayo and Davidson's full ad below:

