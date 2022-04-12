Crashing, arguably one of HBO’s most underrated gems, is, in essence, an odyssey. The series, based on comedian Pete Holmes’ real life, follows a young, ambitious Pete as he makes his way up the ranks in the New York comedy scene. While he navigates new friendships, makes enemies, and finds a mentor, he also faces a corrupt world much different to the one he grew up in as a Christian suburbanite. Fans of the show were devastated to find out the journey would not be continuing for a fourth season. While the pain of the news still hasn’t subsided, co-creators Judd Apatow and Pete Holmes have given us plenty to analyze in the exceptional first three seasons of the show.

From the opening scene between Pete and his wife Jessica (Lauren Lapkus) calmly making dinner to the final frame of Pete and his ex-girlfriend Ali (Jamie Lee) walking on a New York sidewalk stained under the neon lights of famed comedy clubs, the show has not solely been about Pete’s career as a comic. Each of Pete’s romantic relationships and encounters draw clear parallels with his current state as an aspiring comedian. His romantic desires ebb and flow and evolve as he discovers more about himself and his comedic voice, which all leads him to an unexpected, but heartwarming place by the end of the series.

Jessica (Lauren Lapkus)

Image via HBO

Jessica, played by the brilliant Lauren Lapkus, who can often coalesce being disgusted and endeared in a single expression, is Pete’s foundation for everything he knows about love and relationships. A Christian couple that married a little too young, Pete and Jessica live a quiet middle-class life in the American suburbs. From the opening scene of the pilot, their dynamic, and more precisely, the issue in their dynamic is set up. While Pete and Jessica prepare dinner, Pete tells Jessica how much he adores her in the most Pete way: “If I were in third grade, and you were my teacher, I would just be like, the happiest kid.” Jessica almost immediately tries to use this compliment for fuel to the dying embers of their marriage. She stops dinner, turns to him, and says “Let’s fuck on the floor,” to which Pete is slightly reluctant. “Right now?” He holds up his hands like a doctor wearing gloves and immediately jokes “I have onion hands.” It nearly kills the mood for Jessica. In this brief interaction, the complexities of their marriage are revealed. Pete, an aspiring comic whose wife fully supports him financially, is sheltered.

In a later scene, Pete is shown performing stand-up to a scattered audience on a run-down stage. His jokes, clean and squeaky, often fall flat. He’s not sure how to interact with the crowd. “There you are,” he uncomfortably says when he starts to hear a few more laughs. At this moment the parallel is drawn. Just as he’s afraid to push boundaries with his comedy, he’s afraid to push boundaries with his wife. In the same way, Pete is still in a delusional part of his life. He goes up to the club manager after his gig to try and get on his list, insisting that the last part of his set was good, even though the laughs were clearly few and far between. He hasn’t quite realized yet that his set needs severe work. So, it makes all the more sense when Pete comes home the next day, and is absolutely dumbfounded when he walks in on his wife cheating on him with Leif (George Basil), a man that, sporting long wild and tattoos, looks like his polar opposite. When Pete confronts her, Jessica is clear about what’s wrong in their marriage: she's turning into less of his wife and more of a mom. Pete in all earnestness asks her, “What are you talking about? We’re happy.” Pete has been completely blind to Jessica’s needs. While at the moment, Pete’s respectable, squeaky clean marriage being corrupted seems to him like the end of the world, it in fact marks a critical journey for his character as he searches for love and finds his true voice in comedy.

Ali (Jamie Lee)

Image via HBO

By the opening of the Season 2, Pete still hasn’t fully found his footing in the comedy world, and much less in his personal life. Surfing from couch to couch, Pete has landed in Leif’s garage. He eats takeout alone, a dejected look on his face, and childishly Googles the word “boobs”. By this point, however, he has landed some semblance of a job at a New York comedy club called The Boston by doing what’s known as “barking”, the act of being forced to stand on a street corner and lure people into the club in an effort to land a spot on stage. Here he meets Ali Reissen, a comedian who immediately contrasts everything about Pete. She’s bold, fearless, and often raunchy. Pete quickly admires her, on and off-stage. Almost immediately after they meet, and share a sweet moment where they bond over the schlocky nature of The Boston, Pete gets up on stage. Ali’s not in the audience, but it’s clear that she has ignited some confidence in him. His set, which includes a new joke about being gullible, is suddenly incisive and clever. His timing is a fraction stronger, and he even pushes his own boundary about cursing on stage, something that would’ve been unfathomable in the pilot.

However, in a critical turning point in Pete’s faith, he encounters a fervent atheist (Penn Jilette) who holds nihilistic views of the world, leading Pete to delve into the deep unknown: a night of hard partying, drinking, and an eventual one-night stand with Ali, his first sexual encounter since Jessica. While this is a paramount moment in Pete’s life, it’s not quite until episode 5, when Ali introduces him to the “alt-comedy” scene in the city that Pete’s comedy is being clearly affected. Ali takes him to a comedy night that looks a bit more like an eccentric college party at someone’s crowded apartment, and convinces him to go up after her. After a joke about cockroaches surviving a nuclear war, Pete looks around the crowd and notes that he’s not used to all the laughing. This awkward observation works. The audience laughs. Pete is slowly learning through his time spent with Ali that the best comedy is personal. As Pete becomes more vulnerable with Ali and forms a romantic relationship with her, his comedy becomes more vulnerable too.

Ms. Tyree (Jo Mei)

Image via HBO

Despite what he’s learned about vulnerability, however, Pete discovers that he indeed knows his own limits. The Pete and Ali love story seemingly comes to a grinding halt after an ill-fated roast battle where the two of them must publicly make fun of each other in order to win a competition. Although Pete by now has been exposed to the crudeness of comedy and retaliates each insult thrown at him with an even sharper one, he clearly feels sick about it. When Pete confronts Ali about the ammunition she used at him, all derived from deeply intimate matters he confided in her about, she tells him “You’re afraid of God, so you hide your feelings.” This marks another important moment for Pete’s journey as he grows closer to realizing who he is, and who he isn’t, in comedy.

Fresh from the breakup, Pete visits another college campus to try out a new set. In a way, the fight with Ali helped him recalibrate himself. He has a great time telling his classic, self-referential dorky dad jokes to a cafeteria of college students who absolutely love it. As Season 3 kicks off, Pete, now donning a fitted dark camo jacket instead of an oversized baby blue button down, embarks on his college tour, honing his act and sharpening his punchlines for crowds of college students. “I can’t seal the deal in my dreams”, he says, in a bit about his inability to talk to women. It’s here where he meets Miss Tyree (Jo Mei), one of the college administrators. In a quick cut, they go from shaking hands to sleeping together. Although this moment is brief (blink, and you’ll miss their entire interaction), the bluntness and nonchalance indicates that one-night stands are likely a new normal for a more confident Pete. This is reflected on stage during the tour, as he suddenly explores and tests out material in a way that he was too shy to do in Season 2. Moreover, it seems his dorky on-stage persona is becoming more of a character for his act that works, and less of the old Pete.

Kate (Madeline Wise)

Image via HBO

This is where Pete is at in his life when he meets Kat (Madeline Wise), whose cool and collected aura quickly draws Pete in like a magnet. Although his tour was successful, he’s shaken up a bit after a failed audition at the Comedy Cellar. Ready to ground himself in a new relationship, the spontaneous and unpredictable Kat inspires something new in his career. “You’re right where you’re supposed to be”, Kat tells him, before they embark on a classic rom-com montage of trying on hats, smoking cigarettes in the sun, and having sex in various public bathrooms. He’s nearly unrecognizable from the first scene of the show, when he and Jessica could barely display passion for longer than a few seconds. Their relationship is fun but becomes exhausting, Kat is both spontaneous yet inhibited. Pete, who now suddenly wears skinny jeans and a fedora like it’s a normal thing for him, moves fast with Kat.

On stage, Pete is more magnetic than ever, mirroring the confidence he has in his relationship. However, Kat's persistent nature clashes with Pete, like when she insists “You want to be adored,” to which Pete insists back that he just wants to get good at stand-up. This moment, like many moments between them, feels almost sweet and unsettling at the same time. Pete moves on to work the Christian comedy market, and although he’s doing great, it’s not quite what he wants. It’s the same with his relationship with Kat: it’s going extremely well on paper, and even he takes her home to meet his parents, but he knows this isn’t who he is. Kat is multidimensional: she has her loving, supporting moments, but also her moments where she says: “You’re a shitty boyfriend and an even shittier comic”. This line, which marked the destruction of their relationship, seems bad, but Pete maybe knew it needed to happen. Pete is lost, and he’s found again in that unexpected finale when he opens for John Mulaney, and eventually, he rediscovers his best self on stage.

From his first love Jessica, to a fling-turned-relationship with Ali, to the intense and emotional journey with Kat, and the one-night stands in between, Pete’s romantic life on the show always took an unpredictable turn. The series ends on a hopeful note not just for Pete’s career as a comic, but for the gradual rebuild of his love life as he, for the first time, takes control of his love life, finds Ali, and kisses her. You can watch all three seasons of Crashing, and witness the evolution of one of television’s most lovable protagonists for yourself on HBO Max.

