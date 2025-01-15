A Complete Unknown is easily one of Timothée Chalamet’s best roles with the impressive work he does in transforming into Bob Dylan. But the biopic extends beyond Dylan, and one memorable real life figure is folk music legend and activist Pete Seeger, in a warm performance by Edward Norton. Seeger helped Dylan get his big break, but the relationship between them soon grows increasingly fraught over the young singer’s shift away from traditional folk music. Because of where the film ends, it leaves plenty of questions. When it comes to Seeger, did he really try to stop Dylan’s performance at the 1965 Newport Folk Festival and what happened after their falling out?

‘A Complete Unknown’ Might Not Have Been Accurate With Its Ending

Image via Searchlight Pictures

The climactic musical number in A Complete Unknown is hectic, to say the least, with loud sounds and big emotions. Dylan stubbornly keeps playing to a crowd that becomes increasingly chaotic. His manager gets into a brawl. The biggest surprise, though, is seeing the normally calm-headed Seeger frantically trying to stop Dylan’s band from continuing their electric performance. The sequence is great for the big screen, but the 1965 Newport Folk Festival didn’t quite go down exactly as director James Mangold recreated. In 1990, Seeger clarified in a letter to Bob Dylan what he was doing.

Seeger wasn’t trying to shut down the band, but trying to improve Dylan’s electric sound that was too loud for the singing to be heard, writing, “I shouted, ‘if I had an axe, I’d cut the cable’, and I guess that’s what got quoted. My big mistake was in not challenging from the stage the foolish few who booed. I shoulda said, ‘Howlin' Wolf goes electric, why can’t Bob?’ In any case, you keep on.” An interview with someone else at the festival offered another perspective on the crowd’s reaction to Dylan.

The Real Life Music Festival in ‘A Complete Unknown’ Was Unruly for a Different Reason