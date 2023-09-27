The Big Picture Peter and the Wolf is a new animated short film based on Sergei Prokofiev's classic fairytale, with a contemporary twist provided by music and narration by Gavin Friday and artwork by Bono.

The trailer showcases a gothic, black and white 2D world, where a young boy named Peter tries to come to terms with the loss of his parents and faces the darkness alone, before embarking on an adventure to catch a wolf with the help of unexpected friends.

The film reimagines the classic fairytale with enchanting visuals and musical symphonies, making it a great family watch with themes that are relevant for both younger and older audiences.

Max has unveiled a new trailer for its upcoming original animated short film, Peter and the Wolf. The movie is based on symphonies of Sergei Prokofiev’s classic fairytale and gives it a contemporary touch with music and narration by Gavin Friday and artwork based on original illustrations by Bono, from his book of the same name.

The trailer instantly transports you to the slick 2D world which has a gothic touch enhanced by the black and white color schemes. We see a young Peter trying to come to terms with the loss of his parents and “facing the darkness alone.” But adventure calls as a wolf is on the loose in neighboring woods and Peter decides to catch him with the help of friends he found in most unexpected ways. All over, the trailer looks slick, and intriguing and points to themes that are always relevant like the fact that “wolves come in many disguises.”

The animated short follows Peter, a grieving 12-year-old who lost his parents and is now in the care of his grandfather. While still coping he hears stories of a wolf on the loose and decides to explore the vast meadow and forest nearby to try and find the wolf himself. As he embarks on this adventure, he finds friends who help him on his quest.

What’s ‘Peter and the Wolf’ About?

In Prokofiev’s musical composition, the narrator tells a children's story, while the orchestra illustrates it by using different instruments to play a "theme" that represents each character. The animated short reimagines the classic fairytale to reach the contemporary audience with good musical numbers and enchanting visuals. The project is led by musician and composer Friday, with his The Friday Seezer Ensemble performing the Prokofiev score, that he newly arranged with Maurice Seezer.

The animated film differentiates itself from the other animated features that we saw this year via its musical symphonies, lack of dialogues, slick 2D animation, and a compelling fairytale at heart. The themes are as relevant for a younger audience as it’s for adults which makes it a great family watch. Peter & The Wolf is directed by Elliot Dear and Stephen McNally and the producer is Adriana Piasek-Wanski. The executive producers include Alistair Norbury & Stuart Souter for BMG and Benjamin Lole & James Stevenson Bretton for Blink Industries.

Peter & The Wolf debuts Thursday, October 19. Meanwhile, you can check out the new trailer below: