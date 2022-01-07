Hollywood is mourning the passing of Peter Bogdanovich. The iconic director of films like Paper Moon and The Last Picture Show passed away at the age of 82. His legacy will live on in his amazing films and the influence he left behind for other films. Actors and creatives have taken to sharing stories and memories of Bogdanovich since the news of his passing broke.

Cybill Shepherd, who starred in The Last Picture Show, shared to Deadline the following: “Having Peter Bogdonavich as my first acting teacher in my first film, The Last Picture Show, was a blessing of enormous proportion. There are simply no words to express my feelings over this deepest of losses. May Peter live long in all our memories.” Shepherd had also worked with Bogdanovich on Daisy Miller and At Long Last Love.

The 1972 film What's Up, Doc? brought Bogdanovich together with the brilliant Barbra Streisand. "Peter always made me laugh! He’ll keep making them laugh up there too. May he rest in peace," Streisand wrote on Twitter about the late director, sharing pictures of her time working with him.

Even Cher, who famously had a difficult relationship with Bogdanovich on the 1985 film Mask shared her own thoughts on Bogdanovich's passing. "Just heard Peter Has Died. I’m Proud Of The Film (mask) We Made Together, & In The End I’m Sure He Must Have Been As Well," she wrote. "He made Some Very Memorable Films,& Discovered amazingly Talented artists."

Paper Moon won Tatum O'Neal her Oscar (making history as the youngest person to do so) and the actress shared a beautiful message to Bogdanovich, who she referred to as her father figure. "Peter was my heaven & earth. A father figure. A friend. From “Paper Moon” to “Nickelodeon” he always made me feel safe. I love you, Peter," she shared in an Instagram post with pictures of the two of them.

She continued, posting again and writing "He changed my life." She's also been sharing videos in her Instagram stories and sharing her posts there for fans to see.

Bogdanovich meant a lot to fans of film, the people he worked with, and the Hollywood community at large. His work will live on and we will continue to see his brilliance shine in his direction but he will surely be missed as a creative and to fans and celebrities alike. Our thoughts go out to his family.

