The upcoming seventh season of the hit sci-fi series Black Mirror gets ever-closer, and the recent announcement of a stellar cast has sent anticipation through a futuristic technological roof. This cast includes the likes of Peter Capaldi (Doctor Who), Milanka Brooks (Mum And I Don’t Talk Anymore), Patsy Ferran (Firebrand), Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers), Lewis Gribben (Blade Runner 2099), Osy Ikhile (Citadel), Rashida Jones (Sunny), as well as many more notable names. The first of these names, Capaldi, gave an interview with NME where he revealed some intriguing updates on his character in the upcoming seventh season. Capaldi said:

"I’m at an age now where every time I do a job there’s a younger version of me. There’s always a scene where the older version talks about the younger version, and then we go back and see the younger version. There is an older version of me and a younger version, and we get embroiled with that in a digital… I don’t know if I’m allowed to say! I don’t care; I’m always given these lists of things you can’t say. And I always go, ‘Well, why are we talking about this in the first place, then?’ But because [this interview] isn’t about [Black Mirror], I haven’t been given a list."

'Black Mirror's Creator is Excited For a Classic Episode to Return

It's been known for some time now that the classic Black Mirror episode "USS Callister" would be returning in the upcoming seventh season. This will be the first time Black Mirror will be directly following up on a previous episode, with the show having always chosen to tell stories within confined, often feature-length episodes. At Netflix's Geeked Week in Atlanta, Georgia, Collider's Carly Lane spoke with Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker about the upcoming season, with Brooker expressing his excitement about the Callister crew's return.

"I think when we first did it, we were like, 'Oh, this could [work].' A) We love the characters and the cast were so great and just great people. And the way it ended, it kind of ended with a new chapter starting for them — because they flew through a wormhole off Daly's computer, and they found themselves in this infinitely generated video game universe. That's where it ended, with them in a whole new frontier. So it felt natural to pick it up from there, and it was something we were wanting to do for a long time. It was quite difficult to get all the stars aligned to do it."

Peter Capaldi has given an intriguing update on Black Mirror Season 7. You can catch previous seasons right now on Netflix.

