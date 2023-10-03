The Big Picture Peter Capaldi returns to television in Apple TV+'s Criminal Record, playing a skilled detective competing with Cush Jumbo's character to solve a high-profile case.

The show features a dangerous criminal lurking in the shadows, putting pressure on the rival co-workers to catch them before more victims are reported.

Criminal Record expands Apple TV+'s catalog of prestigious dramas, diversifying its offerings in a competitive streaming landscape, and launches on January 12, 2024.

Peter Capaldi will return to television on Criminal Record, the latest Apple TV+ drama set to send the actor's character to the middle of an investigation. As a skilled detective, Capaldi's character will do whatever he can to get his hands on the high-profile case before Cush Jumbo's portrayal of another detective has the opportunity to do so. As the two investigators compete to determine who gets to work on the story, a dangerous criminal will be lurking in the shadows, waiting to be caught by the rival co-workers. Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Hegarty (Capaldi) and Detective Sergeant June Lenker (Jumbo) have a lot to take care of in their television debut.

Across eight episodes that will be released through a weekly schedule, Criminal Record will pitch the two detectives against each other while they try to solve the case that could change the course of their careers. The cast of the show will also feature Charlie Creed-Miles, Dionne Brown and Shaun Dooley. The story of the upcoming program will be set in cotemporary London, giving the characters of the series access to current technology in order to solve the crimes they go up against. Hopefully, they can find the murder before more victims start being reported to the police department.

Criminal Record is set to expand Apple TV+'s catalog of prestigious drama offerings, which already includes successful productions such as Silo and Slow Horses. While the platform originated its popularity from the early success of their comedic show, Ted Lasso, the expansion of its dramatic stories has allowed it to diversify what it can offer to viewers in a competitive streaming landscape. As one of the first stories the studio will launch next year, Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Hegarty's journey may be filled with unexpected twists and turns.

What's Next for Peter Capaldi?

Besides preparing to star as a detective looking to get his hands on a high-profile case, Peter Capaldi has been busy with the development of several projects. Ever since he left the titular role in Doctor Who, the actor has widely diversified the latest stage of his career with projects very different from one another. The actor will step behind the camera to direct They F**k You Up, a comedy that's being worked on at Sky, while The Devil's Hour has been renewed for a second and third seasons, meaning that Capaldi has plenty to work on over the next couple of years.

You can check out the first images from Criminal Record below, before the series premieres on Apple TV+ on January 12, 2024: