The Big Picture Peter Cullen, the iconic voice actor behind Optimus Prime in the Transformers franchise, will be honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

Cullen's work on Transformers made him one of the first-ever inductees into the Hasbro Hall of Fame, alongside other notable figures.

Cullen has also voiced other characters in various animated series and has had a long stint as Eeyeore in the Winnie the Pooh franchise.

You may not always immediately associate Peter Cullen’s name to the legendary characters he played, but you just need to read the name “Optimus Prime” for a specific and booming voice to instantly pop into your head. That’s the kind of legacy that NATAS – the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences – will celebrate at the next Children's & Family Emmy Awards. Collider can exclusively announce that when the second edition of the event takes place next December 17, Cullen’s body of work will be honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Cullen's voice work in the Transformers franchise was so iconic that he was selected to play Optimus Prime again when the animated series was transformed into a blockbuster franchise — as well as the franchise's video game and toy iterations. That's how Cullen ended up becoming one of the first-ever inductees to the Hasbro Hall of Fame, a selection that now includes mega-producer Lorenzo Di Bonaventura, former Transformers director Michael Bay, and "Weird" Al Yankovic.

Cullen also voiced several other robots in the animated series, including Ironhide, Slugslinger, Streetwise, Wingspan, and Nightstick. In the live-action movies, Cullen reprised the voice role of Ironhide as well. Not by chance, he was nominated for an Emmy award for his unforgettable voice-over performance as Optimus Prime, and he is expected to continue being the leader of the Autobots in future movie installments.

In an official statement, NATAS president and CEO Adam Sharp celebrated the award selection and had a lot of praise for Cullen's work:

“We are thrilled to recognize Peter Cullen, who has voiced so many iconic characters over a lifetime of true achievement. His remarkable career in many genres of television and film make him an exemplary honoree.”

What Other Characters Has Peter Cullen Voiced?

Image via Paramount Pictures

Of course, Cullen's work is not restricted to Transformers. Across his career, the actor's voice was also featured in Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, The Pirates of Dark Water, and Invincible and he's also had a decades-long stint as Eeyeore in the Winnie the Pooh animated series and film franchises.

The Transformers film franchise recently made a comeback to theaters with this year's Transformers: Rise of the Beasts — which was the seventh entry overall in the film series. Additionally, a new animated series titled Transformers One is set to roll out in September 2024. This time, however, the Autobots' leader will be voiced by Thor himself, Chris Hemsworth.

Peter Cullen will be presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award during the NATAS at the 2nd Annual Children's & Family Emmy Awards on Sunday, December 17. Check out our interview with the legendary figure below, and you can watch the Transformers movies on Paramount+.

Watch on Paramount+