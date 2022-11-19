Peter Dinklage is one of the most well-known actors of the past 10 years, and his talent has been widely recognized. Dinklage can do it all—film, television, and stage acting in addition to voicing characters in animated feature films.

Despite his achondroplasia (a form of dwarfism), he broke through any constraints or type-casting that would limit him in the entertainment industry and became a global star. Even though his career is very much still going, it’s important to acknowledge his best on-screen performances.

'The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian'

Dinklage played the practical and skeptical dwarf, Trumpkin, in The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian. Trumpkin is one of the Old Narnians, a group of magical creatures that have taken to hiding underground in order to survive the Telmarines. After the war, the king names Trumpkin the Lord Regent of Narnia.

Dinklage is a wonderful addition to the Chronicles of Narnia franchise, and his performance as Trumpkin is the perfect way to make the character come to life from page to screen.

'Pixels'

The 2015 sci-fi comedy Pixels stars Dinklage as a former arcade champion gamer named Eddie Plant. In the film, an alien race misinterprets video feeds of classic arcade games as an Earth-wide declaration of war. They decide to invade the earth with technology mocking classic arcade games like Pac-Man, Arkanoid, and Space Invaders.

Now, a group of nerdy friends (including Eddie) have to take down the aliens in their own way. Dinklage is hilarious in this film, and the movie is such a fun watch—especially for those who are fans of the classic arcade games.

'X-Men: Days of Future Past'

In X-Men: Days of Future Past, Dinklage plays Dr. Bolivar Trask. Dr. Bolivar Trask is a military scientist and head of Trask Industries who creates robots called Sentinels that are designed to track and hunt down mutants.

In the film, the X-Men rely on Wolverine to travel to the past and change history to prevent the doom that will ensue if the Sentinels survive. Dinklage gets to play a bit of a nasty villain in this film, and he is excellent.

'The Boss'

Dinklage also plays a villain in The Boss, a comedy film starring the one-and-only Melissa McCarthy. The film centers around a wealthy woman who is caught and imprisoned for fraud. When released, she uses her assistant’s daughter Rachel’s Dandelion Girls cookie sales to once again become filthy rich.

Dinklage plays Ronald/Renault, another businessman, rival, and ex-boyfriend to Michelle (McCarthy’s character). He was the one responsible for turning Michelle over to the authorities. He also follows the lifestyle of a Samurai, and Dinklage absolutely knocks out of the park.

'Avengers: Infinity War'

Dinklage joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2018 as Eitri, the King of the Dwarves and creator of Thor’s hammer Mjolnir. In the film, Thor travels to Nidavellir to ask for the help of Eitri to create a battle-axe called Stormbreaker in order to defeat Thanos.

In a very high-stakes scene, Eitri successfully helps Thor make the battle-axe. Dinklage’s role in the film may not be a big one, but it was unbelievably vital and captivating.

'Cyrano'

In 2021, Dinklage starred as the titular character of Cyrano, a musical romantic drama film that is heavily based on the classic play Cyrano de Bergerac. The original play follows a man with a large nose who thinks his love (his cousin Roxane) will reject him.

The film stays partially true to the play, but Cyrano is instead Roxane’s childhood friend and is ridiculed for his dwarfism. Cyrano is a wonderful watch and the new plot serves Dinklage well while also spreading important messages about how people should treat each other.

'I Care A Lot'

Netflix’s I Care A Lot is a satirical black comedy thriller film starring Rosamund Pike as a con woman who poses as a court-appointed guardian to the vulnerable elderly so she can steal their assets. All is going well for her until she picks on the wrong elder, a mother to a notorious Russian gangster (played by Dinklage).

Dinklage was intimidating, cunning, and quite funny in this role, and anyone who is looking for a movie to keep them on their toes should watch I Care A Lot.

'Death At a Funeral'

Perhaps one of the most iconic dark comedy films of all time is Death At a Funeral. The original British version was released in 2007, and the American version was released in 2010. Dinklage, plays Peter, an American man who later reveals he was the deceased’s lover—shocking many.

Death At Funeral is just so funny, and anyone looking for a comedic performance from Dinklage or dose of classic comedy should watch it!

'Elf'

Elf is one of the most famous Christmas movies of all time, and of course, the illustrious Dinklage made an appearance. Elf stars Will Ferrell as Buddy the Elf, who travels to New York City to meet his biological father. Buddy grew up in the North Pole among elves, so he is not quite sure how to interact with other human beings.

Dinklage plays Miles Finch, a bestselling children’s book author who is mistaken by Buddy for an elf because of his dwarfism. Finch then loses his temper and attacks Buddy—and Dinklage is just so funny.

'Game of Thrones'

Dinklage’s most well-known and critically-acclaimed performance is playing Tyrion Lannister in Game of Thrones. Tyrion is often treated poorly by his family since he was born as a dwarf and his mother died during his childbirth. Nevertheless, he is one of the smartest Game of Thrones characters and one of the few to have survived from the very beginning.

By far one of the best scenes with Dinklage is his speech from Season 4 when he is on trial for a crime he did not commit. Dinklage is absolutely breathtaking in this show, and he has become a fan-favorite for his brilliance as an actor.

