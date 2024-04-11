The Big Picture Peter Dinklage joins the star-studded cast of Universal's Wicked as the voice of Dr. Dillamond, a CGI goat history teacher at Shiz University.

Dinklage's casting as Dr. Dillamond was confirmed as a voice role.

Wicked film adaptation is to be split into two parts, with the first part set to debut this fall and the second part in November 2025. Stay tuned for updates.

Anticipation is building for Universal's Wicked adaptation, set to release this coming fall. Among several tidbits about the film adaptation of the Broadway show announced at this year's CinemaCon, the studio revealed that none other than Peter Dinklage will be taking on the voice role of Dr. Dillamond. A mentor to Elphaba in the story, Dillamond was one of the final roles whose casting remained a secret.

Dinklage is an excellent choice for this role, given his knack for both acting and singing. His recent work in Joe Wright's Cyrano is a perfect example. The reveal that this is a voice role also confirms that the character of Dr. Dillamond will be a CGI creation, which comes as no surprise to anyone who has seen the Broadway show. After all, the character is a goat. Dr. Dillamond is a history teacher at Shiz University, the only animal professor at the school. He is subjected to discrimination, particularly at the hands of The Wizard and the school's headmistress, Madame Morrible.

Dinklage's name is the latest to join a star-studded ensemble for the hotly-anticipated film. Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande lead the film as Elphaba and Glinda, respectively. Recent Academy Award winner Michelle Yeoh will portray Madame Morrible, while Jeff Goldblum himself will be taking on the role of the infamous Wizard of Oz. Broadway alums Jonathan Bailey and Ethan Slater portray Fiyero and Boq, while Saturday Night Live's Bowen Yang stars as one of Glinda's college acquantainces, Pfannee.

What Other Projects Has Peter Dinklage Starred In?

Most fans recognize Dinklage for his work as Tyrion Lannister in HBO's Game of Thrones, though he has appeared in countless films over the years. Some of his most memorable projects include Elf, The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian, X-Men: Days of Future Past, and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. The actor most recently appeared in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes as Casca Highbottom, the dean of the school in which the mentors attend.

Wicked will be split into two parts for its film adaptation. Universal will be releasing the first part this fall, with the second part to follow in November 2025 (as of now). Wicked's first trailer made waves when it premiered at the Super Bowl, immediately starting conversation among fans and non-fans alike. Wicked lands in theaters on November 27. Stay tuned to Collider for all the latest on the film.

