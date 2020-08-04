Peter Dinklage, Joe Wright Team with The National for ‘Cyrano’ Musical at MGM

Game of Thrones favorite Peter Dinklage and The Magnificent Seven actress Haley Bennett are set to star in Cyrano, a musical based on Cyrano de Bergerac that Joe Wright will direct for MGM. The duo previously played Cyrano and Roxane in a stage version of the classic tale that was performed off-Broadway last year.

Erica Schmidt, the veteran writer-director and stage actress who is also married to Dinklage, wrote the script, which is based on Edmond Rostand’s Cyrano de Bergerac. She also wrote the libretto, while The National’s Aaron Dessner and Bryce Dessner wrote the music, with lyrics by The National’s Matt Berninger as well as Carin Besser, who has contributed to many of the band’s songs.

Deadline broke the news, reporting that Brian Tyree Henry and Ben Mendelsohn will co-star in the film, which will be produced by Working Title’s Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner, as well as Guy Heeley. The package was put together by CAA Media Finance, which brokered the deal with MGM. No word on when production is expected to start.

Cyrano de Bergerac followed a soldier in the French army who is a gifted poet and musician. He also has a very large nose that makes him self-conscious, and prevents him from expressing his love for his distant cousin, the beautiful Roxane. Tired of hiding his true feelings, Cyrano decides to write her love letters under the guise of a dashing new recruit named Christian who has trouble speaking with women.

Gérard Depardieu, Anne Brochet and Vincent Perez starred in a 1990 version that many consider the definitive adaptation of the play. I remember seeing that film as a young kid and quite liking it, to the extent I could understand what was actually going on. I obviously haven’t seen the stage play with Dinklage and Bennett, but I can see how he’d be a great fit for the role.

Dinklage won four Emmys for his turn as Tyrion Lannister on Game of Thrones, and he’ll soon be seen opposite Rosamund Pike in J Blakeson‘s crime drama I Care a Lot. As for Aaron Dessner, he recently teamed with Jack Antonoff and Taylor Swift to produce the latter’s new album Folklore.

Bennett delivered one of best performances I’ve seen all year in Swallow, and she’ll soon be seen in a pair of Netflix movies — Antonio Campos‘ thriller The Devil All the Time, and Ron Howard‘s drama Hillbilly Elegy. Netflix is also in negotiations to acquire Wright’s latest movie, The Woman in the Window, which co-stars Henry. The Atlanta star will also soon be seen in Godzilla vs. Kong and Marvel’s The Eternals. To watch the trailer for The Woman in the Window, click here.