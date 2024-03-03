While HBO has certainly delivered many highly acclaimed drama series throughout its history, few shows in television history took a hold of the popular culture zeitgeist quite like Game of Thrones. The adaptation of George R.R. Martin’s source material drew immense acclaim for its ability to translate the novels’ vast cast of characters to the big screen, giving many strong performers the breakout roles of their careers. While his work is often cited as a fan-favorite from Game of Thrones, Tyrion Lannister isn’t the only great character that Peter Dinklage had played.

While the success of the eight-season fantasy epic certainly exposed him to a much larger audience, Dinklage had been delivering great performances in films for years before Game of Thrones. Between cult comedies, acclaimed character dramas, and a few of the biggest franchises in history, Dinklage has an impressive resume that includes a little bit of everything. Here are the ten best Peter Dinklage movies, ranked.

10 ‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ (2023)

Directed by Francis Lawrence

While Tyrion is remembered as one of the most heroic characters in Game of Thrones, Dinklage got the rare opportunity to play a nasty villain in the prequel film The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. Although the film itself had the difficult challenge of humanizing the future President Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth), the main antagonist of the original set of films, Dinklage's memorable role as the Hunger Games director Casca Highbottom served as more than a suitable antagonist.

While Dinklage succeeds in showing the complete lack of empathy that defines Highbottom, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is a more emotionally nuanced film than its predecessors. The film analyzes the political motivations behind revolutions, and shows the role that media obsession plays in crafting radical action. It’s the rare prequel that both explains and complicates the films that follow.

9 ‘I Think We’re Alone Now’ (2018)

Directed by Reed Moreno

Although he’s often proven himself capable of being a scene-stealer when cast in supporting roles, Dinklage got the rare opportunity to play the lead character in Reed Moreno’s independent sci-fi film I Think We’re Alone Now. This disturbing post-apocalyptic drama examines the relationship between the lonely house Del (Dinklage) and the young woman Grace (Elle Fanning) in the aftermath of a mysterious event that wiped out a majority of the human race. While it deals with existential concepts, I Think We’re Alone Now takes a grounded approach to the genre, and succeeds thanks to the strong chemistry between Dinklage and Fanning.

Compared to other post-apocalyptic movies, I Think We’re Alone Now succeeds because it's more interested in its characters than the origin of a disaster. The small-scale, intimate approach allowed Dinklage to flesh out Del’s backstory in an emotionally devastating way.

8 ‘Elf’ (2003)

Directed by Jon Favreau

Jon Favreau’s modern holiday classic, Elf features one of the funniest performances of Will Ferrell’s career. The film is packed with memorable supporting turns from character actors like James Caan and Ed Asner. However, Dinklage may provide the single biggest laugh in the film with his scene-stealing role as Miles Finch. His performance as a pretentious children’s book author whose rage is elicited by Ferrell’s comically aloof Buddy creates one of the most shocking and darkly amusing moments in the film.

While it was almost never released due to production troubles, Elf has established itself as a modern favorite that’s worthy of revisiting every holiday season. Although it contains a fair amount of cheeky humor and satire of holiday cynicism, Elf’s endearingly positive message about the importance of family makes it an endearing favorite within the Christmas movie canon.

7 ‘I Care A Lot’ (2021)

Directed by J Blakeson

While it was sadly looked over by many film fans due to its release directly on Netflix in early 2021, I Care A Lotis a disturbing dark thriller that features one of Rosamund Pike’s most sinister performances. Although Pike won a Golden Globe Award for her role as the manipulative con artist Marla Grayson, Dinklage has an equally important part as the criminal Roman Lunyov. Dinklage does a great job at capturing the intensity of a remorseless criminal, who fails to realize that he is merely a pawn in a larger scheme.

While it deals with serious themes of elder abuse and economic corruption, I Care A Lot succeeds as a satire that analyzes the very worst members of society. Although both Pike and Dinklage evoke some humor in their performances, it's evident that their characters are not intended to be likable in the slightest.

6 ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ (2018)

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has delivered plenty of outstanding installments since the release of Iron Man in 2008, often bringing together characters in unexpected ways. However, Avengers: Infinity Warwas certainly the most ambitious movie of its time, as the film had to pay off a decade's worth of storytelling in order to unite the many heroes together in a battle against the villain Thanos (Josh Brolin). It remains impressive that Anthony and Joe Russo were able to keep the story so well-balanced between subplots and crafting such a strong ending.

Some plotlines in Avengers: Infinity War are more interesting than others, and the storyfeaturing Dinklage as the dwarf king Eitri adds some of the film’s best scenes. Eitri’s interactions with Thor (Chris Hemsworth) add touches of heart and humor to the story ahead of the epic showdown in its final act.

5 ‘X-Men: Days of Future Past’ (2014)

Directed by Bryan Singer

While the franchise has had its ups and downs, X-Men: Days of Future Pastserved as the perfect unification of two different casts of X-Men heroes. The time travel storyline was used inventively to examine how the decisions made by Raven (Jennifer Lawrence), Erik Lehnsherr (Michael Fassbender), and Charles Xavier (James McAvoy) in the 1970s led to a dystopian future where mutants are hunted down and killed. Both action-packed and deeply emotional, X-Men: Days of Future Past shows the best of what comic book movies can be.

In addition to merging the two ensembles in an inventive way, X-Men: Days of Future Past has one of the saga’s best villains. Dinklage’s character, Bolivar Trask is one of the rare comic book movie antagonists whose motivations feel authentic; it is his lack of superpowers that somehow makes him even more intimidating.

4 ‘Living in Oblivion’ (1995)

Directed by Tom Dicillo

Film production can be both a frustrating and hilarious process, and the cult dramedy Living in Oblivion perfectly captures the struggles that independent filmmakers go through when starved of resources. Set over the course of a hectic day of shooting, Living in Oblivion follows the disheveled director Nick Reve (Steve Buscemi) as he attempts to wrangle his eccentric cast, including the angry star Tito (Dinklage). Dinklage succeeds in adding more comic mayhem to the story once chaos has already overtaken the production.

Living in Oblivion marked Dinklage’s first feature film role, and he succeeded in delivering a memorable performance, despite not appearing until the third act. While much has changed in the world of cinema since Living in Oblivion was released, the film’s insights into the creative process make it a worthwhile watch for any aspiring filmmaker or massive cinephile.

3 ‘Cyrano’ (2021)

Directed by Joe Wright

While the Cyrano de Bergerac story has been told countless times in many different mediums, Joe Wright’s 2021 adaptation,Cyranoadapts the classic outsider love story as an extravagant musical complete with beautiful new music. Dinklage gives a heartbreaking performance as the titular character, whose love for the beautiful orphan Roxanne (Haley Bennet) inspires him to write letters on behalf of her lover, Christian de Neuvillette (Kelvin Harrison Jr.). By reframing the story as one about a dwarf rejected by society, Wright crafted a version of Cyrano that was specifically suited for Dinklage.

Dinklage shows his talents through his performance of emotional songs, including the standout tracks “When I Was Born” and “Every Letter.” While the insertion of elaborate musical numbers could have felt oddly placed in the narrative, Dinklage ensures that they feel both naturalistic and entirely authentic.

2 ‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri’ (2017)

Directed by Martin McDonagh

One of the best films by writer/director Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouriis a pitch-black comedy about the irrevocable cruelty inherent to America’s heartland. While it was Frances McDormand’s heart-wrenching performance as the grieving mother Mildred Hayes that won her an Academy Award, Dinklage’s role as her presumptive lover, James, is equally important. In a film that is packed with malicious and selfish characters, James is one of few that offers any optimism.

Although it addressed such controversial issues as race relations, police brutality, and frontier justice, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri does not offer any easy solutions or empty truisms. It’s a frank, uncompromising, honest depiction of real systematic issues that is beautifully interwoven with the brilliant performances by McDormand, Dinklage, Lucas Hedges, Woody Harrelson, and Sam Rockwell in an Academy Award-winning performance.

1 ‘The Station Agent’ (2003)

Directed by Tom McCarthy

Although he’s often cast in supporting roles that emphasize his more eccentric qualities as a performer, The Station Agent showed that Dinklage could anchor a film with an authentic dramatic performance. The idiosyncratic dramedy from director Tom McCarthy follows the lonely railroad enthusiast Finbar McBride as he reluctantly forms a friendship with the snack truck operator Joe Oramas (Bobby Cannavale). It’s only through steadily opening himself up to new experiences that Finbar learns to approach life with more optimism.

While it’s a performance that is both subtle and deliberately subdued, Dinklage’s emotional performance certainly should have earned him an Academy Award nomination. Despite being nominated at both the Independent Spirit Awards and Screen Actors Guild awards, Dinklage’s work was unfortunately overlooked by the Oscars. Nonetheless, The Station Agent has persisted as a feel-good classic that shows Dinklage’s effectiveness in slice-of-life dramedies.

