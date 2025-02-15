The mishaps on a road trip should ideally consist of getting a flat tire or turning down the wrong road, not being hunted by a group of devil worshipers. Unfortunately, this gets pushed to the top of the itinerary list for an unlucky pair of couples in Race with the Devil (1975). The occult horror-action film was released in the same decade that gave audiences classics, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre and The Hills Have Eyes, but the little-known Race with the Devil swaps cannibals for cultists who won't let their rituals be exposed. Being a road movie that stars Peter Fonda, it's worth a watch to see what would happen if there was a satanic twist to Easy Rider (1969) with a different definition of "hell on wheels."

What Is ‘Race With the Devil’ About?

Roger (Fonda) and his long-time friend Frank (Warren Oates) have a successful motorcycle dealership and to celebrate their good business they go on a trip. Along with their wives, they journey in an RV from San Antonio into the backwoods of Texas to reach a ski resort out of state. It doesn’t take long for their vacation to get off to a bad start. On their first night, the couples park in the woods near a spot that a group of devil-worshiping cultists use for a ritual. Frank and Roger spy on them out of curiosity, only to see a young woman killed, and the hooded figures spot them. While there are elements of the folk horror subgenre, where outsiders stumble upon ancient customs in an isolated community, this '70s film has less in common with The Wicker Man. Instead, Race with the Devil makes for an effective double feature with Easy Rider, the iconic road movie that made Peter Fonda into a star.

‘Race With the Devil’ Puts a Horror Spin on ‘Easy Rider’