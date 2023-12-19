While celebrated English filmmaker/artist Peter Greenaway has an undeniable style that becomes evident from watching any number of his films, what that style entails is harder to put into mere words. The dry background information and facts about the man can be communicated succinctly: he was born in 1942, made short films before the 1980s, released his first feature film in 1980, and has continually made controversial, provocative, and oftentimes profound films in the decades since.

Okay, that got a little more subjective there towards the end, but Peter Greenaway's films are remarkably interesting, and there's much that can be said about them. It's summarizing everything about his style that proves difficult, because his films aren't often approachable, and certain viewers will find some (perhaps not all) riveting, while others might reject such a distinctive filmmaking voice entirely. The best way to look at his unique body of work is to give a rundown of his films that have proved most appealing, at least on Letterboxd (where the community tends to rate his stuff a little higher than users on IMDb). The following are his 10 most liked feature films according to users on Letterboxd, ranked below in ascending order.

10 'The Pillow Book' (1995)

Peter Greenaway is never afraid to explore romance and sometimes even intense sexuality in the films he makes, with this perhaps being something that could turn certain viewers with certain sensibilities away. The Pillow Book is one of his most uncompromising in this regard, being an erotically charged romance/drama film that follows a young woman searching for a very particular partner; one who shares her rather unusual infatuation with calligraphy and body writing.

The premise might already sound alienating, but it's perhaps the presentation of The Pillow Book that's the film's oddest attribute, as there are some very strange editing decisions, even by Greenaway's standards. It employs the use of split-screens, the overlaying of images, and collages frequently; there's just a lot going on within almost every given frame, and the results fluctuate between being impressive and perhaps too dizzying. It has strong elements, and is also notable for containing one of Ewan McGregor's earliest film performances, but it wouldn't be a good place to start for newcomers to Greenaway's filmography.

9 'Nightwatching' (2007)

Two collaborators who played a big role in some of Peter Greenaway's best films were cinematographer Sacha Vierny, and composer Michael Nyman. By 2007's Nightwatching, Sacha Vierny had passed away (at the age of 81 in 2001), and Greenaway and Nyman had already parted ways more than a decade earlier. Despite this, Nightwatching remains a compelling and distinctly Greenaway-flavored film, even if it's possible to miss the contributions of Vierny and Nyman a little.

Nightwatching stars a post-The Office (UK) but pre-The Hobbit Martin Freeman, here playing the famed Dutch artist known as Rembrandt, whose paintings have endured and continue to be celebrated close to 400 years on from when they were created. Though the story here is a historical one, it's far from a straightforward biopic, with much of the narrative focused on a conspiracy theory relating to Rembrandt's 1642 painting The Night Watch. Given Greenaway's films often look like Renaissance or Baroque paintings come to life, Rembrandt is an overall fitting subject for him to tackle in a film, and the results prove quite engaging to watch.

8 'Prospero's Books' (1991)

There are offbeat and unusual Shakespeare film adaptations, and then there's Prospero's Books. This might be one of the most dazzling and visually bold, though it does use much of the text from The Tempest, and so perhaps those well-versed in this Shakespeare play might be able to comprehend it. Others might well be considerably more lost, but there's still tons to like here, even if it's only viewed as a visual/musical experience.

Well, beyond the look and sound of the film (Vierny and Nyman were both involved), the performance of John Gielgud in the titular role is also worth celebrating. He dominates The Tempest, speaks most lines of dialogue, and appears in just about every scene, remaining a commanding presence despite the legendary actor being in his late 80s when the film was released. Prospero's Books also utilizes some of the same strange editing techniques as The Pillow Book, but they fit a little better with the bold and heightened style here, arguably more so than in that later Greenaway film.

7 'The Belly of an Architect' (1987)

On paper, The Belly of an Architect might not sound terribly exciting, and by Peter Greenaway standards, it is a fairly straightforward drama that doesn't exactly fall into any other broad genre. Yet it stands as something that demonstrates how, with the right execution, just about anything can be made interesting within the medium of film, as watching the slow yet inevitable descent of an American architect in Italy dealing with various problems proves oddly compelling.

The stresses of overseeing an exhibition, marital issues, and increasing concerns about his physical health make the lead character's breakdown a slow-motion one that's hard to look away from. The lead performance from Brian Dennehy also helps sell what is otherwise a rather simple story, but there's inevitably going to be plenty of things simmering just below the surface for anyone who wants to dig in and engage with symbolism, metaphors, and all that jazz. It's often apparent that Greenaway's films are very layered, to say the least, even if you might not always know what those different layers involve.

6 'The Baby of Mâcon' (1993)

The Baby of Mâcon is a grim historical drama featuring Ralph Fiennes, who was also featured in another emotionally intense historical drama that year. The character whom much of the film's tragic events are based around, however, is played by Julia Ormond, and it's the kind of gutsy and commanding performance that might make you wonder why she isn't a bigger or more well-established name. There is something captivating and very striking about this film, but it's hard to recommend to all because of the content, none of which can really be described here in any kind of PG way; you just have to trust and be forewarned that the film is a lot to handle.

5 'The Draughtsman’s Contract' (1982)

The Draughtsman’s Contract feels a little like Stanley Kubrick's Barry Lyndon, but with more frequent biting comedy (and that 1970s classic was already quite humorous in parts). It's also possible to view The Draughtsman’s Contract as something that could've inspired 2018's The Favourite, owing to the cynical and absurd comedy alongside telling a story filled with interesting yet oftentimes unlikable characters.

It's a film with a period setting, various characters scheming against each other, and also something of a murder mystery at the heart of its narrative. The Draughtsman's Contract was Peter Greenaway's second feature, but arguably his first "traditional" narrative film (well, traditional by the standards of Greenaway at least). The style that came to dominate his later films starts to become apparent here, in this film, making it an essential watch for those interested in exploring this filmmaker's body of work.

4 'A Zed & Two Noughts' (1985)

Three years on from The Draughtsman's Contract, Peter Greenaway released his third feature film, A Zed & Two Noughts. Perhaps it was even better than what came before, though it has to be acknowledged it's so different that it's hard to compare it to its predecessor in many ways. There's some dark comedy here, but the overall feeling of the film is more unsettling and intense than what Greenaway had made before this point.

The very premise of A Zed & Two Noughts is a clear reason for this, as the film revolves around two twins, both of whom suffer tragedies in their lives before simultaneously becoming fixated on decomposition. Things slowly unravel for the pair, even as they seemingly grow closer than ever, and the entire film has a haunting atmosphere that can prove uncomfortable to sit with. However, that also makes the entire thing striking and hard to forget, with it being quite easy to recommend A Zed & Two Noughts to anyone who liked another (more well-known) unsettling psychological drama about twins from the 1980s: David Cronenberg's Dead Ringers.

3 'Drowning by Numbers' (1988)

By the late 1980s, Peter Greenaway was seriously hitting his stride as a filmmaker, with Drowning By Numbers - released one year before his most well-recognized film - being one of his best-known and most well-regarded works. The premise here is offbeat and dark in typical Greenaway fashion, focusing on three women who all share the same exact name, and all find themselves unhappily married to three respective husbands.

Eventually, they plan to murder their three husbands in the same exact way: drowning them in a manner that will hopefully look accidental. Things spiral out of control eventually, but the film is remarkably patient with this somewhat extreme premise, going for more of a slow-burn feel than something comparable to a thriller. Still, those who managed to get sucked in will find Drowning By Numbers hypnotic, and though it can be challenging, it's not too hard to approach compared to some other Greenaway films.

2 'The Falls' (1980)

Right from the start of his feature filmmaking career, Greenaway was willing to do things his own way and push boundaries, and maybe you have to have at least a little respect for that. Each of the 92 sequences in The Falls makes up an overall mockumentary that's about a strange event that impacted the world at some point, killing some people and affecting survivors in increasingly strange ways. It's easy to imagine this being hard to sit through for some, but if approached on its own terms, the experience it provides is uniquely bizarre and dizzying, and honestly in a good way.

1 'The Cook, the Thief, His Wife & Her Lover' (1989)

If it's possible to call The Cook, the Thief, His Wife & Her Lover a gangster movie, then it's one of the best ever made. In it, the titular thief runs a gang, and said gang frequents a restaurant the thief owns every night, making life hell for the cook. The wife has it even worse, being the most frequently abused and tormented person in the thief's life. She gets revenge on him by having an affair with another patron of the restaurant, and then when the thief finds out, he wants vengeance, and on it goes...

It's something of an arthouse gangster movie, and it contains the most visceral and engrossing story of any Greenaway film. Sacha Vierny went above and beyond his usual high standard with the cinematography, and the film also houses what would have to be the best score Michael Nyman composed for anything Greenaway directed. Add to that incredible performances from the whole cast - especially Michael Gambon and Helen Mirren - and you have all the ingredients for a masterful film that deserves to be considered Greenaway's greatest directorial accomplishment.

