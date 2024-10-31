It's no secret that many actors and filmmakers will start off their careers in horror before moving to a more dramatic space and a much broader career. (See: Jamie Lee Curtis or David Cronenberg, both of whom eventually returned to horror later on.) However, some artists can never entirely shake the horror bug that launched their career and continue to call back to their horror roots in their later, larger projects. Peter Jackson might be the best example of this, and there's one project in particular that sums up his style of filmmaking and laid the foundation for what was to come: the horror-comedy Bad Taste. The 1987 film is a fun start to Peter Jackson's career, but it also signifies the birth of an auteur moving on to bigger and better things

'Bad Taste' Is a Hilarious '80s Splatter Fest

Peter Jackson has never been shy about using creature effects or elaborate production design, but his earlier projects in particular showcase his pure joy of the medium. Whether it be a giant ape tearing up NYC or hobbits exploring the depths of Mount Doom, Jackson knows how to integrate technical skill with ambitious storytelling. However, like any filmmaker, Jackson had to start somewhere, and his feature directorial debut fits perfectly with his filmography and the era it came from.

For some context, Bad Taste tells a story about a small village in New Zealand that is being invaded by an alien race hoping to use humans as a part of their growing fast-food chain. The primary antagonists are a squadron of four alien soldiers, who are crass individuals with lots of personality and ammo. Its villains echo elements of Gremlins, which set the standard for tiny beings with dangerous tendencies. Much of the "splatstick" humor in Bad Taste is turned up to eleven, and a lot of the film's entertainment value stems from these four critters just wandering around town. The overall tone isn't too far off from Sam Raimi's Evil Dead films, which also marry quirky characters with over-the-top humor in a splatter fest.

In fact, both Jackson and Raimi share similar career trajectories, as both started out in horror before tackling more "serious" dramatic work. Both would go on to tackle Oscar-nominated dramas in Heavenly Creatures and A Simple Plan, respectively, in the 1990s, and then each would each direct a popular set of trilogies in the early 2000s with Spider-Man and The Lord of the Rings. However, their work creating excessive bloodbaths in the 1980s is what got them first noticed, and a lot of this has to do with budgetary restraints or a lack of resources forcing more creativity out of them.

Peter Jackson Was an Auteur from Day One

Even early in his career, it was evident Jackson was destined for bigger and better projects. But, of course, he first had to prove himself capable of handling a feature-length production. The sense of humor and vulgar nature of Bad Taste are not meant for everyone, yet the film still hums at a wildly entertaining frequency. Jackson throws everything at the wall in the film to see what sticks. The end result is far from his most refined effort, but at the same time, it doesn't have to be.

Bad Taste comes right at the start of the a new indie movement in movies, when filmmakers like Spike Lee and Richard Linklater realized they didn't need Hollywood to fulfill their directorial dreams. All they needed was some equipment, a cast, and crew willing to roll with their vision. Jackson doesn't necessarily do anything exceptional in regard to the story, but he makes up for it with his passionate love of obscure creatures and weird but lovable characters. In watching Bad Taste, it's very clear that its creative team had a blast making it.

Like the best directorial debuts, Jackson is making a statement about who he is as an artist, which, in turn, reveals a little bit about himself as well. Jackson is in love with intricate set pieces and otherworldly figures, but he also makes sure his films always have a beating heart. Bad Taste certainly isn't his most emotional film. (If anything, the aliens here would probably insult someone for daring to cry.) However, there is a lot of heart in the making of this film, and it imbues the characters and their hopes of preserving what remains of their quaint and ideal home. Whether it be the shocking vision sequences in The Lovely Bones or the absurd chase sequences from The Frighteners, Jackson loves to rocket his camera around a set, adding loads of energy to the story, and that style is plenty evident in Bad Taste.

Bad Taste is by no means a perfect film, but it showcased that Peter Jackson has the creative chops and passion to be a major movie director. Its otherworldly creatures were a precursor to Gollum and Kong, and its peaceful New Zealand setting must have served as inspiration for how Jackson presented The Shire. Even Jackson's slapstick humor can be seen in elements of his Middle Earth saga or King Kong, whether it's our hobbit friends sneaking fireworks to a party or Ann Darrow distracting an angry Kong. Despite Bad Taste's countless moments of violence, Jackson clearly poured a lot of love into it and would continue to do so throughout his later films.

Bad Taste Release Date June 21, 1989 Director Peter Jackson Cast Terry Potter , Peter O'Herne , Craig Smith , Mike Minett , Peter Jackson , Doug Wren , Peter Vere-Jones , Ken Hammon Runtime 92 Minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Peter Jackson Tagline One thing the aliens hadn't counted on was Derek, and Dereks don't run! Expand

