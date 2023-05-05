Before Peter Jackson became The Lord of the Rings Peter Jackson, he was still honing his craft in his home country of New Zealand and dabbling with a variety of genres. One of his works from this period is the gory romantic comedy called Dead Alive (Braindead). In 1992, Jackson directed this tiny film based in New Zealand that is so incredibly different from the Middle-Earth trilogy. In fact, if you didn't see the Kiwi-born and bred director's name during the opening credits, you wouldn't believe that the fun and light-hearted Dead Alive and the fantasy epic The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit franchises were made by the same man. And Jackson, who grew up making video nasties on Super 8, has loads of fun intermingling elements of rom-com, horror, and comedy into one beautifully raw and cheaply-produced independent film that has probably flown under your movie radar for decades.

What Is 'Dead Alive' About'?

Set in Wilmington, the capital and largest city in New Zealand, Dead Alive is a rollicking fun romp that combines some of the most well-known genres with just the right amount of the good kind of campiness and humor. You might say that the 1992 film is the bloodiest romantic comedy ever made while mixing in some laughs along the way. Lionel Cosgrove (Timothy Balme) is a twenty-something man who lives with his demanding mother Vera (Elizabeth Moody). When he runs into the lovely Paquita Maria Sanchez (Diana Penalver), it is undeniably love at first sight. The two begin a romance that unfortunately takes a very quick and bloody turn. When Lionel, Diana, and Vera take in an afternoon at the local zoo, Vera is bitten by an old Sumatran monkey rat that was brought back from the New Zealand wilderness in the 50s. The stop-action effects are perfect for the early Jackson film and are a wonderfully distant departure from the multi-million dollar CGI that would punctuate all of his later adaptations of the great J.R.R. Tolkien novels. When we see Vera get bit by the vicious monkey rat, it marks the beginning of what had all the trappings of a boy meets girl, boy loses girl, boy finally gets girl back rom-com pic and does a genre hop into some bloody terrific good horror.

Peter Jackson Gets Bloody With 'Dead Alive'

Immediately following the bite, Vera becomes very ill and Lionel, being the loving son, is concerned as she is declining rapidly. And this is when Jackson really turns up the nastiness and lets the blood flow. After she succumbs to the mysterious illness, Vera comes back and has an indefatigable taste for human flesh. She immediately removes the head from a woman's body and turns her into the undead and all manner of chaos breaks out. This puts the burgeoning romance on hold while the flummoxed Lionel tries to figure out what to do with his zombie mom after he locks her in the basement. We suppose this would be the point in the parallel rom-com universe of the movie where "boy loses girl" as Paquita is sent away for her own safety. But they aren't apart very long as Lionel decides to seek the help of Paquita's tarot card-reading mother who specializes in all things related to the dark forces. Baine portrays Lionel to a perfect note playing up the campy tone with wide-eyed bewilderment and desperation while dealing with hordes of zombies that lurk around every corner. Dead Alive is really a gorier and pulpier take on Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho, and Jackson cuts together a wonderful ode to the master of mystery throughout the film leaning heavily on Norman Bates and his twisted, maternal affection.

'The Last of Us' Has Nothing on 'Dead Alive'

Did you know that Jackson can do dark, pulpy, gory, and crass just as well as Carpenter, Craven, Raimi, and King (and even Joel Schumacher in one particular scene that is straight out of 1987's The Lost Boys)? Well, we didn't know just how much fun he could actually have with a movie until we got a look at Dead Alive. Granted, Jackson borrows several of the best techniques of those legends of horror and puts his own signature on them, but the amount of blood that had to be available on set for this movie took all the water and red-colored dye in the entire country of New Zealand. Man, does the blood fly around every which way as Jackson seems intent on making it the absolute bloodiest movie ever made that also has a love story mixed in whenever there's time for it. Zombie grandmas, zombie babies, zombie torsos, zombies disemboweling women and showing them their innards, a huge pile of pulsating body parts, and an ass-kicking priest; this diamond in the rough has it all. And somehow, you can't help but smile knowing that the frizzy-haired Kiwi filmmaker is just loving every minute of it just as much as the audience. At some point, it begs the question of just how freaking dark is the mind of Peter Jackson to put this much human desecration in one film?

'Dead Alive' Is the Goriest Rom-Com of All Time

When Lionel isn't up to his ears in making sure that no one else gets infected by the growing undead population, he is still pursuing his beloved, Paquita. And the forlorn Paquita can't get the lovable Lionel out of her head either. So the two are destined to dovetail back together at some point. When Paquita ditches her date to seek out her true love, she finds that Lionel has been collecting an army of zombies in his basement. But alas, her love for him is too great, and she doesn't run for the Kiwi hills like maybe she should. Instead, she doubles down and becomes his partner and the two fight the now out-of-control bloody horde together out of their undying love for each other. Sweet, isn't it? In the end, love does conquer all as a bloodied and beaten Lionel saves the day and Paquita from the creepiest undead toddler you've ever seen when he returns to a zombie horde-filled room with a lawnmower blade and declares, "Party's over!" in a great New Zealander accent that calls back to some of the better moments from George Miller's Australian-based Mad Max franchise.

And wait till you get a load of the mother, Vera, in one of the film's final sequences. When Jackson's zombies turn, they keep turning until they are ghoulish beyond anything remotely resembling a humanoid. Ultimately, the blood-drenched lovers lock lips after he chooses her over his grisly and deceitful mother as the two walk peacefully into the night before the end credits roll. If you want to see Jackson at his most unapologetically raw and filthy, check out Dead Alive (or Braindead as it's known throughout the rest of the world) on Prime. The goriest rom-com of all time? Try the goriest movie of all time! In fact, the movie won 7 awards out of 14 nominations including wins for best-limited release movie at the Fangoria Chainsaw Awards, and also for Best Picture at the Amsterdam Film Festival, the Avoriaz Film Festival, and the New Zealand Film and TV Awards among others. There is also some Dead Alive trivia floating around out there in cyberspace, so check it out and see how well you do.