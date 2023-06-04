Trigger Warning: The following references torture and brutality.

While there have many celebrated true crimes documentaries over the years that show how truly corrupt and unreliable the U.S. justice system can be, few do so as effectively as the 2012 documentary film West of Memphis produced by Peter Jackson and Fran Walsh. The film delves deep into the infamous West Memphis Three case of which there were three other documentaries (the Paradise Lost trilogy) made prior to West of Memphis from 1996 to 2011, as well as a fictionalized account in the 2013 film, Devil's Knot, which starred Colin Firth and Reese Witherspoon. Because West of Memphis was released a little while before the recent boom of true-crime series that was kickstarted by Netflix, it has unfortunately gone under the radar despite initial critical acclaim. It premiered at Sundance and at the Toronto Film Festival, received a nomination for Best Documentary Screenplay from the Writer's Guild of America, and was one of the last films to receive a perfect four-star rating from Roger Ebert before the prolific and influential film critic's death in 2013. West of Memphis, despite retreading much familiar territory that the Paradise Lost films covered, as Ebert pointed out, West of Memphis is so successful and necessary because it has the benefit of hindsight.

Why Were the West Memphis Three on Trial?

Image via Sony Pictures Classics

West of Memphis is the story of the horrific murder of three eight-year-old boys, but more so it is the story of being at the wrong place at the wrong time or rather being the wrong person at the wrong time. The three boys who were brutally murdered, Steve Branch, Michael Moore, and Christopher Byers, were reported missing on May 5, 1993, in West Memphis, Arkansas, and were soon after found dead in a drainage canal, hogtied, and mutilated. The trial which ensued focused on the mutilations as evidence that boys had been killed as part of a satanic ritual, as the killing happened towards the tale-end of the "Satanic panic" of the 1980s to early 1990s.

The prime suspect in the case was Damion Echols and two of his friends, Jessie Misskelley Jr., and Jason Baldwin. Echols was accused of being the main perpetrator of the crime, as he had a reputation for being a misanthropic loner who dressed all in black, liked to write weird, dark poetry, listen to metal, and draw pentagrams on his notebooks. Despite the fact that there was no physical evidence linking these three to the crimes, Echols was sentenced to death, and Misskelley and Baldwin were sentenced to life in prison. There was falsified evidence, false testimony, and a narrative spun out of pure speculation. The three teens, who were only 18, 17, and 16 years old, served as patsies and eventually became the subjects of a national campaign that sought to free them from their sentences and catch the real killer.

What Makes 'West of Memphis' So Good?

Image via Sony Pictures Classics

Documentaries are a delicate balance of information conveyed and a cohesive narrative and West of Memphis is gracefully simple in its approach. Whereas many documentaries can often feel bloated or padded out with unnecessary information, West of Memphis is superbly edited and structured in a way that you almost forget that you're watching a documentary and not a narrative film. The film is structured neatly and clearly broken up into a three-act structure, complete with various stages of growth, rising action, and so on. It is about the length of a typical movie, perhaps a little longer, but because it has so much ground to cover, it never drags or feels rushed.

The story on its own is remarkable, but telling it could have resulted in a sloppy unfocused mess as there are so many moving parts to the case. Like all great films, documentary or otherwise, West of Memphis uses everything at its disposal to make the viewer think, feel, and contemplate the social and moral implications of everything happening on-screen. It is manipulative, but not in a way that is cheap or contrived. In fact, the way in which it manipulates the viewer to sympathize with the first verdict only to turn that verdict on its head in the second half is quite brilliant. West of Memphis acknowledges the complexity of the case and succeeds in challenging not only the court system but all those who condemned the West Memphis Three in the beginning by first showing the audience what the jury was shown, only to go in a completely different direction. Of course, the brutality of the murders causes justified outrage, and while hindsight is 20/20, it is believable that anyone could have had a blind spot to the failures of the investigation and would have joined the witch hunt out of righteous anger, regardless of the actual evidence (or lack thereof).

Pop Culture Inspired by the West Memphis Three Case

As is often the case, true-crime stories are often the inspiration for film and television, as is the case for many famous horror icons. For example, Ed Gein inspired both Leatherface and Norman Bates. However, the West Memphis Three inspired fictional heroes instead of fictional villains, the most notable of which is the beloved guitar-shredding, D&D-playing, eccentric loner and Demogorgon slayer, Eddie Munson from Stranger Things Season 4. Munson was one of the highlights of season 4, and his performance of "Master of Puppets" by Metallica in the Upside Down has become iconic. There are lots of surface-level similarities between Munson and Echols, including their penchant for heavy metal, the color black and all things macabre. However, like Echols, Munson was persecuted based solely on his love of the occult and his dark persona. The irony is that Munson is one of the most likable and sensitive characters in the whole series; he's just a big nerd who likes D&D and takes the younger kids under his wing. Similarly, when listening to Echols speak, he is an incredibly well-spoken and sensitive individual who is incredibly in touch with his humanity, despite the awful things he has been through. There is not a sliver of bitterness in Echols, and he only wants to spread the positivity and peace that he has achieved since being released.

For True Crime Junkies, 'West of Memphis' Must Not Be Missed

Image via Sony Pictures Classics

For fans of shows like Making a Murderer and The Keepers, West of Memphis is an absolute must-watch. It combines a fascinating narrative with a ton of pathos to deliver an epic of true-crime storytelling in under three hours. Peter Jackson and his team succeeded in making the definitive documentary on the West Memphis Three, and over ten years later it stands with the best of what the genre has to offer. It will make you outraged at the injustices carried out by the US state courts, but also pull you out of the darkness to see the extent of human kindness and compassion. West of Memphis is not to be missed by fans of the genre, or by anyone who loves stories that explore both the best and the worst of humanity.