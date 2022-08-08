Acclaimed director Peter Jackson is perhaps best known for helming his iconic Lord of the Rings series, with the fantasy trilogy helping to make the New Zealander the third-highest grossing director of all time. Jackson recently revealed, though, that he considered some unusual methods to make himself forget that the films even happened.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Jackson said that he “seriously considered” attempting hypnosis on himself in order to forget that he had created the Academy Award-winning trilogy. The reason, he said, was because he wanted to view the films like a fan: for the first time. “When we did the Lord of the Rings movies, I always felt I was the unlucky person who never got to see [them] as a coming-out-of-the-blue film,” Jackson told THR. “By the time they were screening, I was immersed in it for five or six years. It was such a loss for me not be able to see them like everyone else," adding that, at one point, he had wanted to go to a hypnothereapy specialist in order to purge his Lord of the Rings memories.

Jackson told the outlet that, at the height of his hypnotism urges, he had considered going to British mentalist and illusionist Darren Brown for help, and Brown was confident that he could successfully wipe the director's memory. "I did talk to [Brown] about that and he thought he could do it," Jackson said, adding that he eventually decided not to go through with the procedure.

For Jackson, if he had undergone hypnosis, it would have meant wiping his memory of filming one of the most beloved and financially successful film sagas of all time. Based on the novels of the same name by J.R.R. Tolkien, The Lord of the Rings trilogy was directed, written, and produced by Jackson from 2001 to 2003, and brought in nearly $3 billion at the worldwide box office. Jackson also helmed a spinoff franchise, The Hobbit, from 2012 to 2014. The trilogy saw similar acclaim and success, also earning nearly $3 billion across the three films.

Beyond these two trilogies, Jackson has been the man behind a number of other well-known projects. His 2005 remake of King Kong starring Andy Serkis would go on to win three Academy Awards, and at the time was Universal Pictures' fourth-highest grossing film ever. More recently, Jackson ventured into television with his documentary The Beatles: Get Back, a eight-hour series chronicling the golden years of The Beatles that features footage from nearly 60 hours of never before seen footage.

The Lord of the Rings will also be making a return to screens with Amazon Prime Video's upcoming show The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, a prequel series set to premiere on Sept. 22. Unlike previous Lord of the Rings installments, though, Jackson was not involved with the series.