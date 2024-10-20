Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings is certainly one of the most famous trilogies ever created. Despite the incredible action, fantastic writing, and memorable characters, one piece of filmmaking always sticks out in re-watches of the trilogy. That would be the classic Wilhelm Scream. Even if you don't know what the Wilhelm Scream is, you have definitely heard it, as it has been used for over 70 years as an inside joke within the film industry. However, whilst most films will only use the scream once or twice, Peter Jackson uses it well over a half dozen times in The Lord of the Rings trilogy. There's so much gained from using the scream though, that it is a worthy inclusion in such a fantastic feat of filmmaking.

The Wilhelm Scream Has a 73-Year History Going Back to 1951

Image via Paramount Home Entertainment

The Wilhem Scream was created in 1951 for the film Distant Drums, which was directed by Raoul Walsh. The sound bite originated from a scene in which a man is bitten by an alligator and was used exclusively by Warner Bros. for many years. That was until Ben Burtt famously put it in Star Wars when he was working on the sound effects, naming the scream after the character in Distant Drums it comes from. It then became Burtt’s pseudo-signature and has lived on throughout filmmaking in movies and franchises such as Pirates of the Caribbean, The Fifth Element, Reservoir Dogs, and even A Star is Born, to name a handful.

Related Wait, What Do You Mean Sauron Isn't Actually a Flaming Eye? The Dark Lord is a bit more frightening than Peter Jackson made him out to be.

However, there is something misleading about the name Wilhelm Scream, in that it implies the sound effect is one voice, when the infamous scream is actually comprised of six takes done for Distant Drums. It may be true that different takes of the yelp have been used throughout cinema, but all six are named after the singular character. Peter Jackson learned of the scream when working on the sound editing for The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers and had it included with the volume raised to his liking. Jackson never seems to do anything in half-measures, so it only makes sense that the director took full advantage of the Wilhelm Scream and the delight it can generate from an audience.

Peter Jackson’s Use of the Wilhelm Scream Adds a Cinematic Joy to ‘The Lord of the Rings'

Close

Although it was used over half a dozen times throughout the second two films of the trilogy, perhaps the clearest it can be heard is during the Battle of Helms Deep in Two Towers when an elf falls off the wall. The same is true in The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King when a member of the Haradrim falls off an Oliphaunt in the Battle of Pelennor Fields when Theoden's (Bernard Hill) Rohirrim defends Gondor from Sauron's enemies. The screams are so clear that they help to add to the balance of darkness and the fantastical throughout the trilogy. It is not only a nod to the history of filmmaking, but also a nod to the joy one can have when making a film and how even films dealing with battles, death, or similarly dark themes can still be an enjoyable experience for the audience.

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King is available to stream on Prime Video in the U.S.WATCH NOW