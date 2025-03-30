As a writer who focuses on the horror genre, I've been lucky(?) to watch some truly unsettling movies. From disturbing home videos to blood-soaked slashers, my 20+ years as a fear fanatic have left me with a mental encyclopedia of some of the most sickening stories ever. And while I'd like to think this hasn't dulled my empathy, I have to admit that it's become harder to truly feel scared by whatever horrors I'm watching onscreen. It's rare to see a film that truly haunts me — which is what makes you know that Peter Jackson's Meet the Feebles is a truly terrifying film.

Sure, many people may hear about this gross-out parody of The Muppets and laugh, thinking it's a blatantly ridiculous take on the popular children's characters. But they haven't experienced what I have. They haven't had its grotesque visuals pop up randomly in their mind while trying to sleep; they haven't been forced to remember the twisted arcs that fill its runtime as they try to find solace in classics like The Muppets' Wizard of Oz. Unaware audiences hear that this is a dark comedy and decide that it's just a goofy riff, failing to watch and learn that this is a horrible mislabeling and that this 'comedy' has traumatized countless watchers just like myself. Look, have your own opinion if I'm overreacting or not, but just know this from someone who's dedicated their life to unearthing all that horror has to offer: Meet the Feebles is one of the most upsetting scary movies ever.

You Don’t Want To ‘Meet the Feebles’

Before viewers decide to agree with the many people who classify this film as a harmless comedy, please give me the chance to provide an accurate description of just how horrific Meet the Feebles really is. In a twisted spin on The Muppets and similar puppet-centric media, Meet the Feebles focuses on a troupe of performers in a world inhabited by humanoid animals. It's a wacky bunch, from the central diva Heidi the Hippo (Danny Mulheron) to those toiling in the wings like Bletch the Walrus (Peter Vere-Jones), with every 'person' hopeful that the TV Executive who'll be attending their next show will be the group's ticket to stardom. It's a familiar setup that has spawned countless kids' movies that are filled to the brim with the endless depravity each of these characters harbors within. From obscene drug addictions to cruel bullying to even attempted sexual assault, Meet the Feebles crams as many atrocities as possible into the 'adorable' troupe at its center. It leverages these harrowing themes with truly disgusting visuals, creating a 'dark comedy' that has unnerved so many and has stayed with me since I first watched it back when I was a teen.

Even if it didn't feature such intense topics, Meet the Feebles instantly unnerves with the grimy visuals it confronts viewers with. This isn't just from the slim-covered theater that our main group resides in; the puppets themselves are grotesquely uncanny, with the film emphasizing their human body parts while making their animalistic aspects even more revolting. Meet the Feebles takes the motifs of innocent media and injects them with jaw-dropping amounts of obscenities. It offers up what would be cute storylines in other projects (a shy elephant meeting his son, a hedgehog nervously asking a poodle on a date, etc.) and turns them into something nauseating, not only through gross-out scenes but by making almost every member of this troupe an aggressive bully just looking for someone to victimize. Like all the best horror films, Meet the Feebles is a project dedicated to unsettling everyone watching with its wanton violence and disgust, utilizing both its themes and its appearance to leave watchers feeling both scared and sickened throughout. It's a masterclass in unnerving watchers, creating an inherently unsettling film that I've never been able to recover from watching.

I’ll Never Get Over ‘Meet the Feebles’