If you’ve only ever seen a handful of Peter Jackson movies, there’s a good chance it’s the ones set in Middle-earth. He was a prolific director before helming The Lord of the Rings trilogy, sure, but it was bringing J. R. R. Tolkien's fantasy world to life that made him a household name. Not far off popularity-wise (albeit noticeably weaker critically) was The Hobbit trilogy, with Jackson also directing all three of them about a decade on from The Lord of the Rings.

If you want to get technical and refer to things Tolkien said in letters, then sure, Middle-earth is sort of the real Earth, but set long before the history of Earth was recorded. But it’s also a distinctive fantasy world, and the most fantastical setting for any of Jackson’s films. So, looking at his non-Tolkien/Middle-earth movies is interesting, because many are underrated and worth digging out. Not included in the following ranking is his work as a documentary filmmaker though, for the record, his World War I documentary, They Shall Not Grow Old, and his The Beatles documentary miniseries, Get Back, are both very compelling.

8 'The Lovely Bones' (2009)

Starring: Saoirse Ronan, Mark Wahlberg, Rachel Weisz

If every Peter Jackson movie was to be ranked at once, there might be an argument to be made that the film in last place should be a Hobbit movie, or perhaps The Lovely Bones. At least the latter can be singled out as Jackson’s worst of the non-Middle-earth movies, and an overall rare misfire for the filmmaker; something that comes close to working infrequently, but in the end doesn’t exactly satisfy or feel very coherent.

It is also a fantasy movie, albeit a more grounded one that also functions as a drama about grief, trauma, and the afterlife. It handles heavy themes in ways that don’t entirely hit as hard as they should, with “uneven” being the best word to describe The Lovely Bones. A young Saoirse Ronan gives a solid performance, Stanley Tucci is undeniably creepy in his villainous role, and the film, as a whole, isn't terrible-looking, but it is a bit slow and awkward on the storytelling side of things.

7 'Bad Taste' (1987)

Starring: Terry Potter, Pete O'Herne, Craig Smith

Bad Taste doesn’t mess around, letting you know what you're in for from that title alone. It was the first feature-length movie that Peter Jackson directed, and made for one hell of an opening statement, so to speak. It’s a bizarre, brazen, and sometimes even nonsensical blend of science fiction, dark comedy, action, and horror, and it all kind of works, so long as you approach it with the right frame of mind.

It's a particularly nasty and spectacularly violent take on an alien invasion kind of storyline, with bumbling aliens arriving on Earth with the goal of turning the human population into a food source, but then finding that some humans won’t go down without a fight. Bad Taste is flawed for sure, but in ways that are more often than not kind of fun, making it wholly satisfying as a B-movie.

6 'Meet the Feebles' (1989)

Starring: Donna Akersten, Stuart Devenie, Mark Hadlow

Doing for puppetry what Bad Taste did for science fiction, Meet the Feebles is Peter Jackson at just about his most bizarre and unrestrained. Nothing he’s directed could be called an acquired taste quite as much as this one, given it’s a darkly funny satirical musical featuring puppet characters who are tied to the world of showbiz, and generally do abhorrent things to each other for the better part of 97 minutes.

Sure, Meet the Feebles is kind of sick and even stomach-churning quite a lot of the time, but that is the point. Those with a particular sense of humor will likely connect with what’s trying to be achieved here, while others might well be too mortified to finish the thing. Honestly, props to Jackson and the rest of the people behind this one for even getting it made; you kind of have to respect the (refuge in) audacity.

5 'Forgotten Silver' (1995)

Starring: Jeffrey Thomas, Peter Jackson, Costa Botes

Don’t forget about Forgotten Silver, when it comes to talking about everything Peter Jackson made before his time in Middle-earth, because this is undeniably one of the most interesting things he’s ever had his name attached to. Jackson co-directed this 53-minute-long mockumentary with Costa Botes, and it’s now well-regarded for the fact that it genuinely fooled people into believing it was a real documentary back in 1995.

It covers the “life” of a man named Colin McKenzie, “documenting” how he actually pioneered various cinematic techniques before being forgotten by history. Forgotten Silver is still somewhat obscure outside New Zealand, but it’s worth a watch for anyone who finds silent-era filmmaking interesting because, while it’s all make-believe, the film does a remarkably good job at replicating the way cinema looked during its earliest days.

4 'King Kong' (2005)

Starring: Naomi Watts, Jack Black, Andy Serkis